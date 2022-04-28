Machibroda named MSC Player of the Week

Cumberland first baseman Nolan Machibroda was named Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week, the league office released on Monday.
The senior from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan had a huge week at the plate, hitting .643 with three home runs and 12 RBIs across four games. He also scored nine runs in the three Phoenix wins.
In the mid-week game against IU-Southeast, he picked up two singles and drove in three runs. He posted three hits with a two-run homer, two walks, and three runs scored in the first of a three-game series at Tennessee Southern. He collected three hits with a two-run bomb in game two and he added a two-run blast, a single, and three runs scored in the series finale.
This marks the third weekly honor of the season and the third of his career for Machibroda. This is Cumberland’s seventh player of the week honor this season.
Machibroda and the Phoenix will be in Crestview Hills, Ky., this weekend to face Thomas More in the MSC Opening Round best-of-three series.
If a team has been dealt a worse draw than the Phoenix as a result of their 22 forfeited wins due to the use of an ineligible player, it’s the Saints, whose No. 3 seed (it would have been a 4 without the adjusted records) would draw a much weaker opponent rather than the team which would be the No. 1 seed (and earning a bye past this round).
The Phoenix (9-39) and Saints (29-14) split a two-game series to open the MSC schedule two months ago at a minor-league park in nearby Florence. Recent bad weather prompted several area teams (including junior colleges) to use the Florence Y’Alls stadium that weekend, preventing CU and Thomas More from playing their typical conference doubleheader.
Gametimes are 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, CDT, with the “if necessary” game to follow at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the double-elimination round in Bowling Green, Ky., and a matchup with top-seed Freed-Hardeman.
