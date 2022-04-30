Machibroda named MSC Player of the Year

Cumberland senior Nolan Machibroda garnered Mid-South Conference Player of the Year honors Thursday while Angel Mendoza, Tyner Hughes, Santrel Farmer and Tyler Stokes were named first team All-Mid-South Conference selections.
Ethan Shelton and Jayden Hanna garnered second team accolades.
The Phoenix had five first-team all-conference selections to tie with Mid-South Conference regular season champion Freed-Hardeman for the most selections.
A senior from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Machibroda has put together one of the best offensive seasons in Cumberland history. The first baseman is currently leading the league in batting average (.457), runs batted in (65), walks (34), on-base percentage (.554) and slugging percentage (.866). Machibroda leads the team in home runs this season with 13. His .457 average is sixth-best in the NAIA this season while he is eighth in RBI.
Machibroda has been named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week three times this season. He joins a list of Cumberland greats to receive conference player of the year accolades: Rayden Sierra, Austin Krajnak, Mike Madarino, Matt Greener, Angel Mercado, Chris Smith, Billy Keppinger, Steve Green and Joe Modica.
Mendoza is mostly known for his defensive skills as the Phoenix catcher but has flourished with the bat as well this season hitting .364 with 10 home runs and 36 runs driven in. He leads the conference in hit by pitches with 20 to help him boast a .491 on-base percentage. Mendoza has thrown out 21 runners attempting to steal this season while also picking off runners regularly. He earned Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week one time this season.
Hughes has been a staple in the Phoenix lineup this season as his average has not dipped under .400 all season long. The third baseman has cranked 10 home runs this year and is second on the team in RBI with 45 this season. He is fifth in the conference in runs scored (53), sixth in triples (3), seventh in homers, and ninth in doubles (14).
In addition to his first-team accolades, Farmer also earned Gold Glove honors for his stellar play patrolling centerfield, making several circus catches. Farmer is hitting .396 with eight homers and 39 RBI. He ranks second in the league in stolen bases (25), third in runs scored (55), seventh in average, and ninth in OBP (.492). Farmer received MSC Player of the Week honors one time this season.
Stokes saw starts in the infield, outfield, and as the designated hitter this season playing wherever the team needed him. This season he is hitting .307 with 10 homers and 44 runs driven in with 10 doubles. Stokes is tied for sixth in the league in triples with three, he is seventh in the MSC in homers, and 11th in RBI.
Shelton has swung the bat well all season long hitting .329 with seven home runs and 42 RBI. He is seventh in the league and second on the team in doubles with 14.
Hanna has been the catalyst to the Phoenix lineup from the leadoff spot in the order. He is hitting .366 with 10 home runs as well and 39 runs batted in. The second baseman is first in the league in runs scored with 61, leads the team in doubles with 15 and is seventh in OBP (.513) and slugging percentage (.717).
The Mid-South Conference also released the Academic All-Mid-South Team and the Phoenix had the most representatives of any school with 21. The honor is given to student-athletes of sophomore or greater classification academically with a minimum of a 3.25 cumulative grade point average. Wiley Barton, Reid Bass, Jordan Coffey, Santrel Farmer, Wyatt Folsom, Dylan Forbes, Chase Ford, Beiker Fuentes, Will Graham, Jayden Hanna, Harley Hinshaw, Tyler Holt, Joseph Koon, Nolan Machibroda, Michael Manning, Xavier Mathews, Zack Milan, Trevor Muzzi, Corey Perkins, Rance Pittman, Zachary Raymer, Chewy Sanders, Ethan Shelton, Alejandro Smith, Joe Stoeckinger, Xavier Torres, and Brett Walton each received the honor.
Corey Perkins was named to the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character team.
Cumberland played the first two games of a best-of-three MSC Opening Round series at Thomas More yesterday. If the teams split, they will play the deciding game at noon today CDT with the winner advancing to the double-elimination round in Bowling Green, Ky.
Log In
