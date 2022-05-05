Machibroda repeats as MSC Player of the Week

Cumberland first baseman Nolan Machibroda was named the Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week for the second straight week, the league office released Monday.
The senior from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan had a huge week at the plate, hitting .636 with two home runs and 12 RBIs across three games in the Mid-South Conference Opening Round.
In game one against Thomas More, he posted three hits with a grand slam and seven RBIs. He picked up two hits with a two-run bomb and four RBIs in game two. Machibroda added two hits, two walks, and an RBI in the series finale.
This marks the fourth weekly honor of the season and the fourth of his career for Machibroda. This is Cumberland baseball’s eighth player of the week honor this season.
Cumberland will face Georgetown in the MSC tournament at 1:30 p.m. today at Bowling Green Ballpark. Gametime was moved up an hour due to threatening weather.
