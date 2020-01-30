Macon girls race past Watertown

WATERTOWN — A Macon County team with Class AA state championship aspirations was too much for Watertown in a 62-31 win Tuesday night.
The Lady Purple Tigers scored the first two points before the visiting Tigerettes reeled off the next 21 to take control.
Watertown reeled of a 10-2 run into the second quarter before Macon answered with an 8-0 spurt as the visitors returned to Macon County with a 21-1 record, 9-0 in District 8-AA.
Jaylnn Gregory sank three 3-pointers to lead Macon County with 21 points while Keeley Carter collected 16 and Makaylee Mix 12, including a pair of triples.
Emma Christensen connected on three triples to lead the Lady Purple Tigers with 14 points while Daejah Maklary scored seven, Brittni Allison five, Delanney Hight a 3 and Morgan Bain two as Watertown sank to 1-8 in the district and 11-12 overall.
Watertown will travel down Sparta Pike to Smithville for a 6 p.m. game Friday at DeKalb County.
Reynolds leads Lebanon to runaway winHENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s girls spread the scoring around Tuesday night as the Devilettes raced past Hendersonville 61-26.
Sophomore guard Terri Reynolds scored a career-high 16 points to lead the Devilettes, who led 22-6 following the first quarter and 39-17 at halftime as they improved to 17-6 for the season and 8-1 in District 9-AAA.
The rest of Lebanon’s scoring was spread out. Avery Harris had eight points, Addie Porter seven, Meioshe Mason six, Anne Heidebreicht and Aaryn Grace Lester five each; Allissa Mulaski, Madison Jennings and Asia Barr four apiece and Rebecca Brown two.
No one scored in double figures for Hendersonville.
Lebanon will play host to Wilson Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. LHS Sports Hall of Fame ceremonies in which former coach Randall Hutto and football/track star Demond Stone will be inducted will be held between games.
Beech rallies in fourth past Lady WildcatsHENDERSONVILLE — District 9-AAA-leading Beech answered Wilson Central’s big third quarter with a strong fourth Tuesday night as the Lady Buccaneers catapulted to a 52-47 win.
Central outscored Beech 20-11 in the third quarter to turn a 23-18 halftime deficit into a 38-34 lead going into the fourth. But the Lady Bucs won the fourth 18-9.
The Lady Wildcats were without guard Sydnee Richetto, who injured her knee last Friday at Hendersonville. Coach Erica Wilson said the junior should be back by Friday night’s game at Lebanon.
Natasha Jones and Mia Dean each dropped in 12 points and Deshiya Hoosier 10 for the Lady Bucs, who led 15-10 eight minutes in. Dean and Hoosier each hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Nicole Brill led the Lady Wildcats with 19 points while fellow post Campbell Strange finished with 14 and Jasmin Angel 12. Jakoria Woods tossed in two.
Central’s game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court will tip off at 6:30 p.m.
Davidson dominates third quarter to top Friendship
Davidson Academy’s odd-numbered quarters were better than Friendship Christian’s even-numbered ones as the visiting Lady Bears took a 57-43 win at the Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears led 13-7 following the first quarter and withstood Friendship’s 16-12 second to hold to a 25-23 halftime edge. But Davidson dominated the third period 22-7 to open a 47-30 lead before the Lady Commanders trimmed the margin with a 13-10 fourth.
Cleo Johnson and Jalie Joyner each finished with 14 points for Davidson.
Rachel Pippin powered in 15 points from the post and point guard Savannah Craighead 13 from the backcourt for the Lady Commanders while Rayven Vaughns scored six, Brooke Jones four, Anna Taylor three and Kennedy West two.
Friendship will play host to Donelson Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lady Bears fall short to GallatinMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet kept the pressure on Gallatin all night, but the Lady Wave escaped with a 48-42 win Tuesday night.
The Lady Wave led 22-21 at halftime as they improved to 16-6 for the season and 5-4 in District 9-AAA.
Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with 14 points while Nevaeh Majors notched nine, Ava Heilman and Taylor Pruitt six apiece, Anna Riggs four and Dymond Howard three as Mt. Juliet slipped to 6-12, 2-7.
Mt. Juliet will travel to Portland for a 6:30 p.m. game Friday.
Lady Saints outscored by USN despite Lyons’ 24MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian was outscored by University School of Nashville, 65-48, on Tuesday night.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 24 points while Megan Blackwell added 11, Shinae Howard-Johnson seven and Grace Wood and Abigail Eastin two each.
MJCA will travel to Goodpasture on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
Howard-Johnson’s 31 not enough for MJCA vs. DavidsonNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls had one of their better offensive nights of the season Monday, but still dropped a 76-67 decision at Davidson Academy.
Shinae Howard-Johnson led the Lady Saints with 31 points while Megan Blackwell finished with 15 and Amelia Lyons 14. Grace Wood, Abigail Eastin and Bethany Lyons each added two.
