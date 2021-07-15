DENVER — Among the many things lost to the coronavirus pandemic last year was the annual meeting between baseball writers and the heads of Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, an all-star week tradition.
That tradition resumed Tuesday, when Commissioner Rob Manfred and Tony Clark, executive director of the players’ union, spent a half-hour each with reporters.
Here are a few of their thoughts about some of the more prominent questions in the game.
Asked where things stand in terms of collective bargaining agreement negotiations, Clark said “dialogue is ongoing” and added the sides have talked about some dates after the all-star break at which they might talk further. “We are involved in ongoing conversations, as you might expect,” Manfred said.
The CBA expires Dec. 1, meaning the two sides — often publicly frustrated with each other, perhaps never more than during the past year or so — have just months to agree on common ground on everything from would-be changes to the revenue sharing system to on-field rules such as the universal designated hitter.
Normally at this point in a CBA cycle, those conversations probably would be further along than they are now.
The two sides spent much of the past two years negotiating coronavirus protocols and rule changes — a process that was plenty contentious itself — instead of looking ahead to the next CBA.
“The best I can say to you on this is our number one priority is to get a new agreement without a work stoppage. It’s that simple,” Manfred said. “Every single time since I took over the labor job, that was our number one priority. It’s worked out pretty good so far, and it remains our number one priority now.”
Clark said the sides have a lot to do and “a short period of time to do it.” But he echoed a go-to line for Manfred, saying the players’ focus remains on finding “a fair and equitable agreement.”
Manfred was uncommonly candid when asked about whether he expects seven-inning doubleheaders or starting extra innings with a runner on second base to be in the next CBA. Those rules were implemented as part of MLB’s attempt to play through the pandemic in 2020 and remained in place this season, and Manfred said he doesn’t necessarily expect them to linger.
“There’s a lot of things we’ve talked about in terms of changes in the game that we experiment with, that we think are sort of long-term objectives. Seven-inning doubleheaders are in a different category. It was a covid-related change,” Manfred said. “I don’t think seven-inning doubleheaders are going to be a part of our future.”
He also indicated having a runner on second to start extra innings was more of a coronavirus-related decision than a long-term change.
Manfred said he sees many of the tweaks being tested in the minor leagues — for example, requiring infielders to keep feet on the dirt as a way to limit shifting — are less radical changes to the game than efforts to restore it to a previous form.
Asked whether he thinks implementing the designated hitter in the National League would constitute a “nonradical” change, Manfred said he does.
“But I’m not going to speculate on whether we’re going to propose it or get it,” Manfred said.
Clark delved into fewer specifics but acknowledged that the influx of data and increased reliance on analytics have created a different on-field product.
“For me, the question isn’t old school versus new school,” Clark said. “The question for me is what type of game do we want to have. It’s an open-ended question right now because there’s a push and pull as to what’s best for the game versus what may be in the best interests of certain folks’ jobs and job titles.”
He later continued: “Every conversation about changing the game is implying on some level that something is wrong with it. For me the question is, ‘What has changed, and why has it changed?’ For me, once you answer that question, you can talk about what may need to be adjusted or more. Players are willing to talk about adjustments. Players are willing to talk about best ways to move the game forward. Players are also interested in talking about what the game has always been.”
- — -
All of the Houston Astros players selected to the All-Star Game opted to not attend. Multiple other players dropped out because of injuries that some around the game believed were a little too conveniently timed to be anything other than an excuse to skip the festivities.
“We have a basic agreement provision that, with certain narrow exceptions, participation in the All-Star Game is mandatory. We negotiated that provision because we think it’s important for our fans to see our very, very best players at the All-Star Game,” Manfred said. “We will, post-All-Star Game, review with the union how all of the people who didn’t come fit within the exceptions to the rule to make sure we’re getting the benefit of our bargain.”
Clark suggested that just because a given player didn’t show obvious signs of injury in the days leading up to the game doesn’t mean he wasn’t dealing with something. At multiple points, Clark pointed to the mental health challenges the pandemic and its protocols present to the players.
“As players navigated this season, both themselves personally and their families, there’s a realization that this is far from the norm,” Clark said. “. . . I’ve learned more about the mental health piece than I had prior. I’m not suggesting any one particular decision was tied to that. That’s not what I’m saying.”
Asked whether the union is pushing unvaccinated players to get the shot to hasten the return to normalcy, Clark said, “Not push — encourage.”
