Manning nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

RUSTON, La. — Former Louisiana Tech bowler Lindsay Manning is one a record-breaking 619 female student-athletes nominated for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Manning, a former Lebanon High star, was a five-year standout on the LA Tech bowling team, primarily serving as the leadoff bowler while helping the Lady Techsters earn three straight at-large berths to the NCAA Tournament.
Her final season proved to be her best, earning NTCA All-America honorable mention as well as Southland Bowling League third team all-conference honors. She was named to six all-tournament teams, including the Southland Bowling Championships.
Academically, the Lebanon native was a four-time Southland Bowling League academic honor roll recipient, four-time Conference USA academic medalist, five-time Conference USA commissioner’s honor roll recipient and a 2023 College Sports Communicators academic all-district honoree.
Manning earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and recently graduated with a master’s degree in counseling and guidance-human services with a 4.0 grade point average.
Since 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year program has recognized graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership throughout their college careers.
This year’s nominees represented a diverse set of well-round student-athletes, with 24 different sports across all three NCAA divisions.
The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The top 30 honorees will be announced in October.
The selection committee will then determine the top three honorees in each division from the top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced in November. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will choose the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year. The honorees will be celebrated at the Woman of the Year ceremony at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix, Ariz., in January.
