Manning nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Lindsay Manning, Lebanon High School Class of 2018, bowls during her recently-completed collegiate career for Louisiana Tech, where she has graduated and is nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year.

 Emerald McIntyre • Louisiana Tech University

RUSTON, La. — Former Louisiana Tech bowler Lindsay Manning is one a record-breaking 619 female student-athletes nominated for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Manning, a former Lebanon High star, was a five-year standout on the LA Tech bowling team, primarily serving as the leadoff bowler while helping the Lady Techsters earn three straight at-large berths to the NCAA Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.