Lebanon’s girls barely pulled away in the fourth quarter to hand Page its first loss of the season 55-50 last Saturday night in the John Greer Thanksgiving Classic at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Devilettes defeated Dickson County 52-24 the night before.
Lebanon led Page 39-38 going into the fourth before improving to 4-1. Page, which lost to the Devilettes in the same gym in the 2020 sectional, fell to 5-1. The Lady Patriots led 13-12 eight minutes in before Lebanon moved in front 28-23 by halftime.
Julia Manus sank six 3-pointers and led Lebanon with 24 points while Finley Tomlin tossed in two triples for half of her 12. Meioshe Mason managed 10 in the post. Asia Barr scored six points while leading in rebounds with seven and assists with seven. Ny’lyia Rankins threw in a 3-pointer.
McKenzie Cochran connected on two triples to lead the Lady Patriots with 16 points. She also secured seven rebounds, five assists, six deflections and three steals.
The Devilettes darted out to a 10-2 lead over Dickson County and were up 19-12 by halftime and 34-16 going into the fourth.
Tomlin tossed in three triples and led Lebanon with 15 points while Madison Jennings notched nine. Rankins’ eight points included two triples. Barr scored seven while Mason and Macey Baker each finished with four, Ta’Kisa Hastings a 3 and Tiffany Harrigan two. Mason notched nine rebounds while Tomlin passed for four assists.
No one scored in double figures for Dickson County.
Lebanon will host Riverdale at 6 p.m. today at Brandon Gym.
Lady Bears lose fourth-quarter lead to Independence
Mt. Juliet won just one game last year and has already matched that total this season. The Lady Bears appeared headed toward No. 2 with a six-point lead entering the fourth quarter last Friday afternoon.
But Independence ran off 20 straight points before holding off a late Lady Bear rally to win 57-52 in the John Greer Thanksgiving Classic in Lebanon’s auxiliary gym.
The Lady Bears returned to the small gym Saturday and were defeated by Dickson County 49-40.
Mt. Juliet, under new coach Joseph Hiett, led Independence 14-13 at the first-quarter break before falling behind 26-24 by halftime. The Lady Bears opened a 39-36 advantage going into the fourth before coming apart against the Lady Eagles’ press.
Kayla Northrup knocked down 11 (including seven free throws) of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter for Independence while Sarah Tang threw in 13.
JaKoria Woods totaled a game-high 23 points for Mt. Juliet while Evie Johnston added eight, Dymond Howard and Adelyn Kendall seven each, Kaley Jones five and Unity Jordan two.
Dickson County led 8-4 at the first-quarter break, 20-8 at halftime and 30-27 through three as Mt. Juliet, with a 55-41 win over Goodpasture on Nov. 20 in this year’s bank, slipped to 1-4.
Anna Claire Milam led the Lady Cougars with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Jenna Russell racked up 10.
Woods led the Lady Bears with 14 points while Johnston and Kendall each scored six, Jones five, Jai’Niyah Pillows four, Howard three and Jordan two.
The Lady Bears will begin a six-game homestand today with a 6 p.m. tipoff against former District 9-AAA rival Gallatin.
Green Hill falters to Upperman, Loretto
Green Hill dropped a 56-32 decision to Upperman last Friday and a 48-18 verdict to Loretto the following day in the John Greer Thanksgiving Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Abigail Johnson posted 20 points and Brooklyn Crouch 18 for Upperman.
Savannah Kirby led the Lady Hawks with eight points while Grace Wilson and Cameron Bryan each finished with five, Ava Heilman and Julia Varpness three apiece and Aubrey Blankenship, Regan Perkins, Sullie Gerik and Trinity Franzen two apiece.
Karly Weathers poured in 23 points for Loretto.
Kirby led the Lady Hawks with seven points while Blankenship finished with five and Wilson, Bryan and Franzen each tossed in two as Green Hill, with a 56-30 win over Macon County from Nov. 30 on its docket, fell to 1-4 going into today’s 6 p.m. home game against McGavock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.