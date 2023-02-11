A 13-inning marathon game ended in a 12-12 tie after host Cumberland and Indiana Wesleyan run out of sunlight Thursday at Woody Hunt Stadium.
Cumberland (2-1-1) rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game and send it to extras where both offenses went stagnant after 12 runs apiece for Cumberland and the Wildcats.
Cole Turney roped three hits and four RBI with a three-run homer and Tyner Hughes posted two hits with a two-run homer and scored three times. Dee Triplett posted two hits with an RBI and Juan Moreno went 2-for-5 driving in the tying run with two outs in the ninth.
Trevor Muzzi got the start on the hill for Cumberland tossing just two innings giving up four hits and two runs. Ryan Calvert, Mt. Juliet’s Logan Baskin and Ian Schilling all worked to fill the third through the ninth frames. Schilling threw 2.2 innings giving up two hits and one unearned run. Mitch Rogers came in during extras and slammed the door on Indiana Wesleyan throwing four innings and striking out six without allowing a hit.
Indiana Wesleyan tacked on two runs in the first on RBI singles from Colby Jenkins and MJ Stavola. The Phoenix struck back in the bottom half as Turney rocketed a single to right to score Brandon Boxer. Hughes followed that with a bomb to right field to give Cumberland a 3-2 lead.
The Wildcats strung together three runs in the third capped by a two-run homer to right field from Nick Wiley to put IWU up 5-3.
The Phoenix quickly answered back in the bottom half, Triplett hit a two-RBI single to left field, Dylan Forbes was hit by a pitch and Bass grounded out scoring a run to put CU up 7-5.
In the fourth, the Wildcats put up three more runs as Stavola hit a sacrifice fly to left scoring courtesy runner Jake Thompson. Wiley came through again with a two-RBI single for an 8-7 lead for the Wildcats.
After pushing it out to a 9-7 lead, in the bottom of the sixth inning Turney put Cumberland up with a three-run blast to right field.
In the seventh inning, the Wildcats tied the game on a RBI single for Lucas Goodin and then pushed the go-ahead run across on a balk. Indiana Wesleyan tacked on one more run in the ninth after a two-out pop right in the middle of the infield was dropped, scoring Quinn Willard all the way from first base.
After two of the first three batters in the ninth were retired, Cumberland strung together a couple of hits as Tim Holyk hit an RBI single to left field. Morena then slapped a single through the right side of the infield to tie the game.
Rogers kept the Wildcats off base the final four frames and Jake Engelkes scattered three Cumberland hits in extra innings to keep Cumberland scoreless before the game was called due to darkness and, after it was initially announced the game would resume yesterday, ultimately ruled a tie due to Mid-South Conference rules.
Though rare, ties do happen occasionally in college baseball. This was the first deadlock in Coach Ryan Hunt’s two seasons. His father/predecessor, Woody Hunt, had five of them in his 40-year hall of fame career, most recently in 2013.
Cumberland and Indiana Wesleyan played game two yesterday and will wrap up the three-game series at 1 p.m. today.
