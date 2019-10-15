Mariota benched in shutout loss to Broncos

The Marcus Mariota questions may have been answered and not on a positive way when the Tennessee Titans benched their starting quarterback late in the third quarter of Sunday's 16-0 loss at Denver.
Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill after completing just 7 of 18 passes for 63 yards and his first two interceptions of the season.
Tannehill went 13-for-16 for 144 yards but had a fourth-down pass to the end zone picked off in the Titans only red zone trip.
Tennessee's defense again played well enough to keep the team in the game, but the offense's woes did the Titans in once again. Tennessee is 2-4 with no seeming answers in sight.
"Every decision we make we try to do in the best interests of the football team at every position," Titans coach Mike Vrabel told the media after Sunday's debacle.
As for who will start next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, that decision will be made later in the week.
Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is on the final year of his rookie contract and going into the season, the question was whether or not he would earn an extension.
Now, it appears that not only is his starting spot in jeopardy, but the Titans' season is slipping away as well.
