LAFAYETTE — Aaron Martinez’s hat trick lifted Walter J. Baird past host Macon County 4-3 Thursday night.
Martinez headed Jacob Tomasewski’s corner kick to the box into the back of the net with five minutes left to break a 3-3 tie. A goal by Martinez and a header by sixth-grader Wyatt Huddleston lifted Baird into a 2-0 halftime lead.
Macon County reeled off three straight goals to go in front 3-2.
Martinez, an eighth-grader, responded with his second score of the day to tie the game as the Blue Devils improved to 4-0 for the season, including 2-0 in district play.
Baird’s junior-varsity team also won 2-1.
The Blue Devils will host Carroll-Oakland next Thursday.
