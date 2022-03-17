Aaron Martinez scored both Walter J. Baird goals in the second half of a 2-1 win over visiting DeKalb Middle on Tuesday night.
Martinez’s first score came on a 30-yard free kick a few minutes into the second half.
After DeKalb County tied the score soon afterward, Martinez nailed the game-winner with less than 10 minutes to play as the Blue Devils improved to 3-0.
Baird will travel to Macon County today.
