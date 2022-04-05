Soccer matches rarely have buzzer beaters, but Lebanon’s 4-3 win over visiting Glencliff last Friday came down to the final two seconds when Fernando Martinez’s tap-in snapped a tie.
The sequence began with Juan Jimenez’s long cross from outside to Sean Redmond, who headed the ball. Esher Barrett saved the ball from going out of bounds at the end zone. Redmond took a shot from in front of the goal. Glencliff’s goalie bobbled the ball and Martinez tapped it in with two ticks left as the Blue Devils won their fourth straight following three opening losses.
Lebanon drew into the 3-3 tie when Martinez scored on a cross from Redmond with 10 minutes left.
Glencliff went up 3-2 on a penalty kick with 25:12 left.
Lebanon trailed 2-1 at halftime before Jimenez tied the score on a Redmond assist with 35:30 left.
Glencliff jumped to a 2-0 lead with two goals 1:08 apart.
Gael Perez cut the lead in half off an assist from Redmond 6:51 before halftime.
Lebanon’s junior varsity lost 2-0 with the Colts scoring their second goal, also with time expiring.
The Blue Devils’ next three games will be on the road before they return home April 19 to host Wilson Central at 5 p.m.
