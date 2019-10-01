Mastin 11th at Burnett XC Invite

COOKEVILLE -- Lebanon's India Mastin medaled Saturday with an 11th-place finish in the Burnett Invitational.
Mastin crossed the finish line in 22:13. Teammate Madeline Walker finished in 24:P32 and Ansley McNutt in 25:03.
While Lebanon's three girls weren't enough to field a team, the Blue Devils finished eighth out of 16 teams in the boys' race with 227 points.
North Hopper led Lebanon with a time of 19:37. Jackson Andrews finished in 19:46, Hayden Jones in 20:12, Judah Bender 20:12, Jeremy Taylor 21:35, Neil Nelson 21:53 and Bryson Glover 22:04.
