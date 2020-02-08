Most are from Tennessee, 8 from Wilson County
Cumberland head football coach Tim Mathis announced the list of 30 commitments and signees for the 2020 recruiting class today to end the signing day festivities.
The 2020 class stands as the third with Mathis at the helm of the program and his second full class. The 30 signees stands as one of the largest incoming freshmen classes in Cumberland history, something that Mathis is very excited about.
“It’s exciting to have finished another recruiting class,” said Mathis. “We are bringing in a lot of guys this year, really stocking up on guys on the offensive and defensive linemen in this class.”
Another area of focus for this class was hitting more local recruits, Mathis and staff signing a massive 23 of the 30 recruits from in state and eight from Wilson County.
“I’m happy that we have been able to bring in more local guys this year, we are really just trying to set our roots down in the area.”
