Cumberland football head coach Tim Mathis has announced the hiring of Josh Qualls and promotion of Chris Barton to co-offensive coordinators.
Qualls will be over the pass game and Barton in charge of the run game. They are taking over for former CU quarterback Broc Loveless, who stepped down at the end of this past season to go into real estate full time.
Qualls, a Pine Bluff, Ark., native, spent this past season in Murfreesboro working as an offensive graduate assistant at Middle Tennessee State University and prior to that spent two seasons as an offensive assistant coach at Arkansas-Monticello
He helped the Blue Raiders finish with a 7-6 record and a win over Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl last Friday. He worked directly under offensive coordinator oach Brent Dearmon with the H-backs and tight ends while assisting with quarterbacks.
“We are extremely excited to add Josh to the staff, his knowledge of the game will help take us to the next level,” Mathis said.
Qualls played quarterback at Arkansas Tech University from 2014-17 and continued to work there in ’17 and ’18. In his first season with UAM, Qualls coached the wide receivers and helped the Weevils to a bowl game appearance and a 6-6 record in the 2018 season. In ’19, he coached the tight ends and H-backs.
He earned a degree in rehabilitation science from Tech in 2017 and a masters of physical education and coaching from Arkansas-Monticello in ’21.
Barton just finished his first season as the offensive line coach at CU. Prior to this role, he has been working on Georgia Southern University’s staff since 2017 in a variety of roles before accepting this position.
The most recent position Barton held at Georgia Southern was the defensive graduate assistant working primarily with the outside linebackers. He was responsible for an assortment of things in this role which included weekly scouting reports, reviewing game film, organize the offensive scout team each week and reporting of offensive tendencies during the game.
Barton was the special teams and offensive quality control coach for the 2019 season. Barton’s responsibilities were similar in this position as he would still compile weekly scouting reports for their opponents, reviewed game film, assisted with drill work and organized the defensive scout team units for that week’s game.
In the 2017 and ’18 seasons for the Eagles, Barton helped as an undergraduate assistant assisting the offensive coordinator daily. He primarily worked with tight ends and compiled scouting reports.
“We are ready to see what Chris and Josh can do together. It is exciting to have two good, young coaches with great football minds to get our offense back on track,” Mathis said.
