Mathis expects tougher challenge for Phoenix

Cumberland should be prepared to face a tougher opponent today when Webber International comes to Nokes-Lasater Field for today’s 1:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Phoenix dominated the final four minutes of the first half last week in winning their opener 34-7 over Point. Webber International needed only a half to dispatch Lincoln 35-10 in a game called at intermission due to weather issues in Babson Park, Fla., (located in the middle of the Florida peninsula east or Tampa and south of Orlando) as the Oaklanders had a flight to catch back to California and couldn’t wait out a delay.
“I believe they’ll be a better football team than Point,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Warriors. “They’re more athletic.”
Webber runs a 3-3 stack defense and brings a linebacker or two on every play, Mathis said. They run a lot of motion on offense. Cumberland put up a solid final score in its opener. But Mathis said there’s a lot to improve on.
“We didn’t play great, especially offensively,” Mathis said. “We had a hard time just getting things going. We had spurts where we did really well. But the consistency just wasn’t there, yet.
“We’ve been harping on that the last two days, being positive, great energy and getting our tempo up.”
Mathis said the Phoenix came out of last week’s game in good shape with the exception of cramping issues.
“We’re going to show up at 1:30 and get after it,” Mathis said.
(0) comments
