Mathis expects tougher challenge for Phoenix

Cumberland quarterback Luke Holloway threw for 210 yards and escaped the arms of Point defenders for this 14-yard touchdown run late in the first half of his first college game last week.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland should be prepared to face a tougher opponent today when Webber International comes to Nokes-Lasater Field for today’s 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Phoenix dominated the final four minutes of the first half last week in winning their opener 34-7 over Point. Webber International needed only a half to dispatch Lincoln 35-10 in a game called at intermission due to weather issues in Babson Park, Fla., (located in the middle of the Florida peninsula east or Tampa and south of Orlando) as the Oaklanders had a flight to catch back to California and couldn’t wait out a delay.

