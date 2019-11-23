Cumberland University head coach Tim Mathis will take the role of the head coach for the East team in the Inaugural Senior Football Classic, announced by the national office Wednesday morning.
Representatives of eight schools were chosen to lead both teams.
"I am excited to get to participate in the first game." Mathis said. "I can't wait to show off what the NAIA has to offer."
Cumberland seniors Tyler Tate, Aaron White and Telvin Rucker will be joining Mathis in Savannah, Ga., to participate in the game.
"I am really excited to get to coach Tate, White and Rucker one more time," Mathis said.
Rucker ranked 13th in the Mid-South Conference and led the Phoenix with 598 rushing yards this season. The Memphis native averaged 4.3 yards-per-carry and posted eight touchdowns in 10 games. He registered his best game of the season in the finale, racking up 119 yards on 14 carries at Georgetown.
White registered 41 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 10 outings. The Nashville native collected 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks at St. Andrews and eight total stops against Keiser University, adding another five tackles at Cincinnati Christian.
Tate led the Phoenix with 74 tackles this year, posting four tackles for loss with one interception. The Whitwell native tallied 10 or more stops in three games this season -- at St. Andrews, at Lindsey Wilson College and versus University of Pikeville.
The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga., on Dec. 14, a week prior to the NAIA Football National Championship in Ruston, La.
Mathis and the team will report to Savannah on Dec. 11 for practice over the next two days and a banquet to honor the players for their successful collegiate careers.
Six Phoenix players garner All Mid-South Conference accolades
Cumberland University's Sam Michael was voted first team All-Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division and Jace Capps, Kendall Johnson, Aaron White, Tony Bennett and Tyler Tate earned second team honors, as released Wednesday by the league office.
Michael anchored the offensive line that helped Cumberland average 185.6 yards per game rushing, 25th nationally among NAIA schools. Michael and the CU offensive line also 14 sacks all season ranking them 21st.
Johnson rushed for 294 yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 177 yards. The Nashville native rushed for a season-high 95 yards on three attempts at Georgetown including a 82 yard touchdown rush. He added 44 yards and a touchdown at Lindsey Wilson.
Capps led the team in sacks this season with 10.5. He ranked fourth nationally in sacks per game with 1.2. The Norcross, Ga., native registered three sacks against top-10 Lindsey Wilson and 2.5 against Georgetown as well as two at St. Andrews.
White registered 41 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 10 outings. The Nashville native collected 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks at St. Andrews and eight total stops against Keiser University, adding another five tackles at Cincinnati Christian.
Tate led the Phoenix with 74 tackles this year, posting four tackles for loss with one interception. The Whitwell native tallied 10 or more stops in three games this season -- at St. Andrews, at Lindsey Wilson College and versus University of Pikeville.
Bennett picked up 34 tackles on the year, but was a force in the CU secondary with two interceptions and five pass breakups. He had a huge interception in the end zone to seal the victory against Cincinnati Christian as well as a pick-six versus Bethel.
Cumberland had 21 football athletes earn Academic All Mid-South Conference honors.
Justin Brown, Morgan Cates, Greg Davis, Brenden Dickens, Helman Garcia, Ian Hafner, Jordan Higgins, Cole Hill, Champ Leddon, Cameron Marshall, Josh Mathis, Will Romero, Ian Spence, Mitchell Stembridge, Brandyn Stewart, Brady Stokes, Tyler Tate, Brandon Taylor, Jimmy Turner, Aaron White, Jeremy Williams and Kaleb Witherspoon all have displayed academic excellence over the course of their career. In order to be eligible to receive the award a student-athlete must maintain a 3.25 GPA and have at least sophomore academic status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.