Week 2 results from Lebanon Church League games played last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon Family Life Center:
First Baptist Carthage 88, The Redeemed Church 25
O’Keefe McCarver scored a league season-high 44 points, including 12 3-pointers, against The Redeemed’s man-to-man defense. The Redeemed kept the contest close for the first 10 minutes before McCarver’s shooting wore them out. Point guard Braden Parris’ 12 points paced The Redeemed.
The Journey 52, Bethlehem Church of Christ 43
Bethlehem led most of the game despite having just five available players. But The Journey’s depth and offensive rebounding wore them down as big man Kareem Adekunle dominated inside with a game-high 24 points against Bethlehem’s 2-3 zone. Mark Sandoval scored 21 for Bethlehem.
Providence UMC 59, Mt. Juliet Church of God 44
In a battle of Mt. Juliet congregations, Providence led by six points at halftime and extended the margin early in the second behind a balanced offensive attack. Christian Bell led four Providence players in double figures with 16 points. Jordan Hooper had 22 for Mt. Juliet Church of God.
St. Frances Cabrini 78, Maple Hill Church of Christ 72
In the closest contest of the day, neither team led by more than four points for most of the game. St. Frances held a one-point edge at halftime. Hanley Sobieszczyk led Maple Hill with 23 points from inside while Josiah Smith scored 19 for St. Frances.
Pickett Rucker UMC 82, St. Frances Cabrini 58
Despite being short-handed, Pickett Rucker got off to a hot start with five straight 3-pointers to begin the game. Keshawn Abston led the way with 28 points while Dashawn McMurray had 26 as the pair combined for 13 triples. St. Frances, playing for the second time in the day, eventually slowed Pickett Rucker down with Josiah Smith scoring all 10 of his points after halftime. Justin Manning led St. Frances with 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.