Cumberland women’s basketball head coach Scott Blum announced Zach McCrary as the new assistant coach.
McCrary comes to Cumberland after spending the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Lindsey Wilson College.
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 9:16 am
“I am excited about having Zach join our staff,” Blum said. “He is bringing a lot of basketball knowledge with him to our program. Zach was a student assistant at Middle Tennessee State University under Rick Insell and learned a lot while being around Coach Insell’s program.
“Recently Zach has been with Lindsey Wilson where he was the assistant coach and his responsibilities were individual development and defensive strategies for the team. He will take on our defensive side of the ball as well as individual development of our players.
“I look forward to having Zach be a part of our program and see how he can help us move forward with our program and move up the conference ranking.”
This past season the Blue Raiders finished with a 16-16 overall record alongside a 9-11 mark in the Mid-South Conference during the 2021-22 campaign. Lindsey Wilson had four players earn All-Mid-South Conference honors and made an appearance in the NAIA Opening Round.
McCrary helped lead the Blue Raiders to a 19-6 overall record in 2020-21 and a 13-4 record in the Mid-South Conference. The Blue Raiders went onto appear in the semifinals of the Mid-South Conference tournament and the NAIA Opening Round.
In 2019-20, he helped guide the Blue Raiders to a 26-6 overall record and a 13-3 performance in the Mid-South Conference. LWC advanced all the way to the MSC Tournament semifinals at the conference championship.
Prior to Lindsey Wilson, McCrary served as a student assistant on the Middle Tennessee State University women’s basketball team for four years. During his tenure as a student assistant, McCrary helped develop players on and off the court by helping prepare daily practices and drills during the regular season and offseason. McCrary helped assist the Lady Raiders to an 88-44 overall record, a 2015-16 Conference USA championship, one NCAA tournament and three NIT tournament appearances.
As an assistant coach for the women’s basketball program at Lindsey Wilson, McCrary’s main duty included contributing to player development for preseason and regular season action. Other duties included helping plan practices, assisting in game plan development, assisting with travel and accommodations for road trips, organizing game film, helping implement defensive drills and strategies, assisting in recruiting and working with players to increase shooting percentages.
A native of Readyville, McCrary earned his bachelor’s degree from MTSU in May of 2019 in leisure, sport and tourism studies.
