McDearman, Blue Devils finish second in districts

Mt. Juliet, Central girls qualify for regionals
MT. JULIET -- Lebanon's boys finished second in the District 9-Large tournament Monday with a 316, three strokes behind winner Greenbrier and three in front of third-place Station Camp.
Playing at Pine Creek, the Blue Devils' Mark McDearman finished second overall in the 55-boy field with a 2-under 70. Teammate Ethan Keith was sixth with a 75.
Ryan Becht racked up an 82 and Dallas Cheesman 89. Ryan Wood's 97 didn't count against the team score.
Wilson Central's Trey Melvin also qualified for the Region 5-Large tournament with a 73, good for third place, as the Wildcats carded a 334.
Zachary Wilson shot an 82, Ty Baker 84 and Mason Adcock 95. Eston Parson notched a 99.
Mt. Juliet's Devin Speight qualified for the region with a 74 as the Golden Bears shot 336 as a team.
Payne Wright racked up an 82, Steven Clarke 88 and Brice Lamont 92.
Ashton Conley turned in a 97.
In the girls' tournament, Mt. Juliet finished third to qualify for the region, which will be held next Monday at Clarksville Country Club.
Claire Fogg fired a 75 and Sydney Spence an 83 as the Lady Bears scored 158, trailing first-place Station Camp's 143 and runner-up Gallatin's 155. Rylie Rorie notched a 96.
In a scoring twist, Wilson Central didn't qualify for region as a team, but all three Lady Wildcat golfers, the Castle sisters, did as individuals.
Kate Castle carded an 80, Sarah 81 and Molly an 87.
Only the top two scores are counted for a 161.
Lebanon's girls finished fifth with a 207.
Makenzie Mohr knocked down a 99, Katelyln Anderson 108 and Daryl Mitchell 110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.