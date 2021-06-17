McDearman named Tennessee Tech’s Male Freshman of the Year

COOKEVILLE — Lebanon native Mark McDearman has been named Tennessee Tech’s Male Freshman of the Year award for his efforts on the on the golf course as part of the university’s Golden Wings Awards.
McDearman turned in one of the best campaigns in the history of the Tech men’s golf program, leading the team with a 72.42 scoring average over 12 rounds and four events. It marked the lowest scoring mark by a freshman in school history and the lowest by any Golden Eagle since PGA Tour pro Scott Stallings last suited up in the purple and gold in 2006-07.
The former Lebanon High standout secured a pair of top-10 finishes, including tying for sixth place at the OVC Championships to lead the Golden Eagles to a fourth-place finish. Steady as they come, the rookie did not turn in a round higher than 76 all season. In his collegiate debut at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, he fired a season-low 69 to open his career and finished with a season-best 214 for the event.
The youngster earned places on both the All-OVC and OVC All-Newcomer teams, the first Golden Eagle ever to collect both honors in the same season.
