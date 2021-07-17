The distance between the baseball programs at Cumberland and Vol State is covered not by a straight line or even the roads traveled between Lebanon and Gallatin. It’s a full circle.
Jim McGuire, who played baseball for and graduated from Cumberland in the mid-1980s, has been hired as the new head baseball coach at Volunteer State Community College, replacing another former CU player (and another infielder, at that) in Ryan Hunt, who returned to his alma mater this summer to take over for his father, hall of famer Woody Hunt, who coached them both.
McGuire was the head coach at Middle Tennessee State University from 2012 to 2018. He was also associate head baseball coach and assistant baseball coach at MTSU going back to 1993. He was most recently the director of baseball operations at Hit after Hit Baseball Academy in Nashville. In 2020, McGuire was inducted into the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“Jim will be a great addition to our baseball program and the athletic department as a whole,” said Vol State athletic director Bobby Hudson. “He has ties with high school coaches, four-year coaches and players in the Middle Tennessee area and the southeast. We had more than 100 applicants for the position and the committee had tough decisions to make because of the quality of applicants. We felt that with Jim’s experience and knowledge he would be a great fit for the job.”
McGuire has a bachelor of science in business administration, management degree from Cumberland University and an associate of science degree from Rend Lake College in Ina, Il. He played on teams at Cumberland University, Rend Lake College and Illinois State University as a student.
