McKinney steps down as WHS girls’ hoops coach

With a little more than a week until the official start of preseason high school basketball practice, Watertown High’s girls are without a coach — any coach.
Paige McKinney submitted her resignation as coach/Algebra teacher to principal Darian Brown on Thursday morning just before the start of what would have been her fourth season with the Lady Tigers. Her resignation took effect immediately.
Her husband, Tyler, who was to serve as her assistant this season, has also resigned, Brown said, leaving no coach on the staff. A planned team fundraiser for this morning has been canceled.
“We’ll get something set up, keep things flowing until we get the new coach hired,” Brown said, adding he plans to post both the teaching and coaching positions, which could be filled by two different people.
Preseason practice officially begins Nov. 1. In addition to the late date before the season, math teachers are always hard to find, Brown indicated.
If Brown decides to stay in-house, he has some intriguing options. Chris Fryer, in his second season on the WHS faculty, has well over 500 wins and a state championship from two decades as Mt. Juliet’s coach. Lane Price, currently the Purple Tigers’ pitching coach on the baseball team, was 10 wins shy of Ryan Vanatta’s school record for victories when he stepped down in 2018, paving the way for McKinney, then Paige Sevier, to come in. Brown himself coached Lebanon’s girls to the District 7-AAA tournament championship and a sectional berth in 2008, and there’s precedent for the principal to fill in as coach in a pinch. Current Wilson County Schools director Jeff Luttrell, who came to Watertown as girls’ coach in 2000, was principal when he pinch hit in his old position for a season after a vacancy came up under similar timing in 2009.
Brown was non-committal about going this route as he plots strategy for moving forward.
“For me, it’s about who’s best for these young ladies and take care of them so they can still have everything right in front of them,” he said. “I’ll start this weekend… Just sit down and see what’s the best option for these ladies at this time.”
McKinney’s Lady Tigers increased their win total in each of her three seasons, going from a 9-19 debut to 18-10 last season for a 41-46 composite mark. She also doubled up as the Watertown Middle coach, leading those Lady Tigers to a county tournament championship in 2020.
“Coach McKinney was a phenomenal teacher, Level 5 every year,” Brown said. “She had a lot of success as a coach here.
“She did a lot of good things for Watertown.”
