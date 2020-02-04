NASHVILLE — Wilson Central’s Sterling Melancon turned in a school-record, personal-best and top-state time in the 60-meter dash last Saturday in the Music City Invitational at Vanderbilt.
But with some of the best competition in the country on hand, Melancon’s 6.88-second dash was good for only second place in the event. He also finished fourth in the 200 meters in :22.13.
Zoe Vlk won the weight throw with a distance of 51-7.25, ninth best in the country this season. She was second in the shot put with a toss of 42-8.75.
Justin Smith was sixth in the 200 meters with a personal-best :23.16. He was 12th in the 60 meters in a personal-best :7.42.
The boys’ distance medley relay team of Andrew Farber (1,200), Jude Wilt (400), Elliott Hughes (800) and Alex Galligan (1,600) was sixth in 11:19.88.
Palmer Baines was seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.5.
Zoiey Maynard was ninth in the triple jump with a personal- and school-record leap of 36-6.25.
Aubrey Katzenmiller was 12th in the freshman one-mile in 6:02.63.
Diana Denemark was 16th in the 800 meters in a school- and personal-record time of 2:23.46.
Autumn Herman was 17th in the freshman one-mile run in a personal-best 6:20.73.
Kennadi Yoder was 20th in the 60 in :8.4. Ayomitide Okewusi was 21st in :7.52. Abe Gizaw was 22nd in :7.53. Dakota Tomlinson was 27th in :7.65. Nolan Edwards was 30th in :7.75. All were personal-best times.
Next up for Wilson Central will be the University of Kentucky Invitational on Feb. 15 in Lexington.
