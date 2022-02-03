Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Rain may freeze on elevated surfaces. High 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Some light freezing rain around this evening. Then a light a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.