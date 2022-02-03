Cumberland junior Angel Mendoza was voted Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week after batting .500 with two home runs, and four RBIs in two games for the Phoenix, as announced by the league office Monday.
The Corona, California native posted two hits in four at bats with both hits being two-run homers against #10 LSU-Shreveport. The catcher recorded an incredible 2.000 slugging percentage with a .667 OBP. Mendoza was hit by a pitch twice and caught two runners stealing from behind the plate.
Mendoza earned weekly honors for the first time in his career.
Cumberland takes on No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett College on the road Friday at 3 p.m. in Lawrenceville, Ga.
CU baseball has new home opener Feb. 8 against UnionCumberland has a new home opener for the 2022 season. The Phoenix scheduled a new game to take on Union College (Ky.) for their first home matchup, which will be the debut game of new head coach Ryan Hunt at the stadium where he’s spent his entire life.
CU’s original home opener was supposed to be their matchup against No. 7 Indiana-Southeast on Feb. 14, before scheduling the home bout against Union on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Ryan Hunt, in his first season as Phoenix skipper, was an infant when his father, Woody Hunt, came to Cumberland in 1977 as an assistant coach and grew up there as his father became head coach for 40 years beginning in 1982. The younger Hunt played for his dad and later served as an assistant before leaving some six years ago to become head coach at Vol State Community College.
Cumberland currently sits at 0-4 after taking on No. 10 LSU Shreveport on the road last weekend. The team has another test ahead of them this upcoming weekend as they hit the road to face defending national champion and No. 1 ranked Georgia Gwinnett in a three-game series in Lawrenceville, Ga.
Tickets for the home opener are on sale now at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.