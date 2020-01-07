Mid-game run sends Tullahoma boys past Lebanon

TULLAHOMA -- With Tullahoma's crowd exulting in the girls' victory, Lebanon's boys took them out of the game early in their contest last Friday.
But the Wildcats gave their remaining supporters something to cheer about as they roared from behind and and away to a 72-55 victory.
Lebanon scored the game's first seven points and led 9-2 early. But foul trouble quickly took its toll on the Blue Devils, whose lead dwindled to 30-28 by halftime.
Tullahoma scored 17 straight points as part of a 22-3 run to take command of the game 47-33 as the Wildcats, coached by former LHS assistant Jason Welch, scratched a month-old itch from their 67-43 loss at Lebanon's Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court exactly one month before.
"Coach Welch does a great job," said Lebanon coach Jim McDowell, who drew a technical foul during Tullahoma's decisive run. "I knew he'd have his guys ready to play. We got some foul trouble and changed our lineups a little. They did a good job of handling our pressure that they didn't do as good a job of the first time.
"And we knew that going on the road they'd play a lot better at their place. That's something we got to do a better job of, handling adversity on the road."
Ben Fulton tossed in 10 of 11 free throws in leading Tullahoma with 21 points. Ryan Scott sank 6 of 8 from the line on his way to 13 while Joe Duncan dropped in 12 as the Wildcats connected on 23 of 28 free throws in climbing to 6-9 for the season.
Gaven Reasonover threw in three 3-pointers in leading Lebanon with 11 points while point guard Malcolm Logue, who drew a first-quarter technical, tossed in 10 before fouling out. David Greene added eight while De'Quantay Shannon and Polo Phillips each scored seven, Kobe Tibbs five, Polo Phillips four; Luka Saller, Jamar Kynard and Isaac Johnson two apiece and Jarred Hall and Kemontez Logue a free throw apiece as the Blue Devils dropped in 6 of 9 from the line.
"We didn't do a good job of finishing around the basket," McDowell said. "We'd been doing a good job of getting the ball inside and finishing and they did a good job of taking that away. Coach Welch had a good game plan and we didn't do a good job of making adjustments."
Lebanon will face another set of Wildcats tonight when the Blue Devils travel down State Route 840 to take on rival Wilson Central as the District 9-AAA grind resumes.
DCA turns back Commander comeback
DONELSON -- A second-half Friendship Christian comeback wasn't enough to get the Commanders out of a 16-point hole as Donelson Christian pulled away from the free-throw line to win 58-48 Saturday.
DCA led 47-31 late in the third quarter before Friendship went on a 17-3 tear to climb within 50-48 with three minutes left. But the Commanders couldn't score again while the Wildcats connected on a basket and six free throws to improve to 11-3 for the season and 4-2 in Division II District 4-A.
Parker Howell and Bin Singer each sank two three-pointers on their way to 14 points apiece for DCA.
Mitch Pelham put in 14 points and former Wildcat Andrew Mathis 10 for Friendship. Bryce Miller's six came on a pair of threes while Delanie Majors finished with five, La'Quarius Talley four, Max Duckwiler three and Joseph Meadows, Kaelin Horton and Dillon Turner two each as the Commanders slipped to 7-11, 0-5.
DCA led 18-11 following the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime.
Friendship will play host to Mt. Juliet Christian tonight at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Tigers post 10-point triumph at Trousdale
HARTSVILLE -- Rayquan Verge's 21 points helped Watertown's boys to a 55-45 win at Trousdale County last
see boys/page b4
Friday night.
Verge tossed in all 10 of his free throws to keep the Purple Tigers in front. Watertown led 16-9 following the first quarter, 33-19 at halftime and 47-28 going into the fourth.
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone was a force inside with 14 points for the Purple Tigers while Elijah Williams added 11. Brayden Cousino scored six, Gavin Clayborne two and Brady Raines a free throw.
Alex Ford sank 7 of 9 free throws in leading Trousdale County with 18 points.
After taking tonight off, Watertown will return to the District 8-AA grind Friday night when Upperman comes to WHS.
Slow start costly to Commanders
NASHVILLE -- Friendship Christian's boys were shut out in the first quarter and never made up the difference in a 60-43 loss at Davidson Academy last Friday night.
Davidson led 12-0 following the first quarter, 27-9 at halftime and 48-23 through three as the Bears improved to 8-3 for the season and 4-1 in Division II District 4-A.
"Tried to play a patient first quarter; not stalling, just waiting for great looks," Friendship assistant coach Jason Miller wrote in an email. "First possession lasted a minute and a half but missed a close one in the lane. Second possession nearly a minute, got fouled, missed both free throws. Down just 4-0 middle of the first. Just couldn't buy a bucket the whole quarter while they rarely missed.
"The Shaw brothers kept hitting big shots to keep us distanced."
That would be Caleb Shaw, who scored 19 points, and Isaiah Shaw, who tossed in 12. The brothers, whose father, DA coach Casey Shaw, had a brief NBA stint with the Philadelphia 76ers before an 11-year overseas career, combined for five three-pointers. Casey Shaw was an assistant at Vanderbilt for his brother-in-law Bryce Drew, whose father, Valparaiso legend Homer Drew, is now a DA assistant.
Andrew Mathis led the Commanders with 10 points while Max Duckwiler scored seven, Bryce Miller six, Jackson Eskew and Joseph Meadows four each, Dillon Turner and La'Quarrius Talley three apiece and Kaelin Horton, Charley Carpenter and Mitch Pelham two each as Friendship fell to 7-10, 0-4 going into Saturday's trip to Donelson Christian.
USN pulls away from MJCA in second quarter
NASHVILLE -- University School of Nashville broke open a close game in the second quarter Friday night and pulled away to a 56-30 thumping of Mt. Juliet Christian.
The Tigers used a 17-5 second to turn an 11-10 edge into a 28-15 blowout by halftime. USN widened the margin to 43-24 going into the fourth as the Saints fell to 5-7.
Josh Scretchen threw in 23 points for USN while Adam Miller drained three 3-pointers on his way to 12.
Montrell Walker tossed in 12 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Carter Branim buried three 3s for his nine. Jordan Willis finished with four, Shawn Link a three and Luke Nave two.
Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Friendship Christian's Bay Family Sportsplex tonight to take on the Commanders.
