Cumberland’s women earned the No. 7 seed and the men No. 8 headed into this weekend’s Mid-South Conference Championships. Both squads are set to take on Tennessee Wesleyan in the first round tomorrow.
The Phoenix men are set to go first against No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, Ky. The women will kick-start their tournament run at 8 a.m. against Tennessee Wesleyan as well. If the men win, they will advance to take on No. 1 seed Pikeville at 9 a.m. If the women win, they will move on to take on No. 2 seed Tennessee Southern at 10.
The double-elimination tournament will carry all the way through the semifinals in the winner’s bracket and the consolation third round tomorrow. The remainder of the bracket will be finished on Saturday with three, potentially four matches.
Mid-South Conference officials also announced academic all-conference honorees and the men’s and women’s cowling Champion of Character teams Tuesday. Clara Simms was named to the women’s Champion of Character team and Casey Estep was named to the men’s.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must be in their third term or fourth quarter. Five Phoneix in total were named to the academic all-conference team: Alyssa Campbell, Clara Simms and Kelci Young named to the women’s and Matthew Charleton and Andrew Scantland for the men.
Today begins the singles and doubles tournament for both men’s and women’s at Southern Lanes.
