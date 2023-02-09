Cumberland’s women earned the No. 7 seed and the men No. 8 headed into this weekend’s Mid-South Conference Championships. Both squads are set to take on Tennessee Wesleyan in the first round tomorrow.

The Phoenix men are set to go first against No. 9 Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, Ky. The women will kick-start their tournament run at 8 a.m. against Tennessee Wesleyan as well. If the men win, they will advance to take on No. 1 seed Pikeville at 9 a.m. If the women win, they will move on to take on No. 2 seed Tennessee Southern at 10.

