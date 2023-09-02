|MSC|Overall
|MSC|Overall
Bethel 0-0 1-0
Cumberlands 0-0 1-0
Faulkner 0-0 0-0
Georgetown 0-0 0-0
Lindsey Wilson 0-0 0-0
CUMBERLAND 0-0 0-1
Campbellsville 0-0 0-1
Last week’s scores
Union 27, CUMBERLAND 0
Bethel 51, Point 13
Pikeville 28, Campbellsville 27
Cumberlands 44, Kentucky Christian 0
This week’s games
REINHARDT 36, FAULKNER 3 (Thursday)
CUMBERLAND at Webber International
Lindsey Wilson at St. Andrews
Campbellsville at Bluefield
Kentucky Christian at Georgetown
Cumberlands at Pikeville
