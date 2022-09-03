Conf. Overall
CUMBERLAND 0-0 1-0
Conf. Overall
CUMBERLAND 0-0 1-0
Bethel 0-0 1-0
Cumberlands 0-0 1-0
Georgetown 0-0 1-0
Lindsey Wilson 0-0 1-0
Campbellsville 0-0 0-0
Pikeville 0-0 0-0
Faulkner 0-0 0-1
Thomas More 0-0 0-1
Last week’s scores
CUMBERLAND 34, Point 7
Reinhardt 34, Faulkner 27
Georgetown 42, Kentucky Christian 13
Bethel 77, Arkansas Baptist 7
Lindsey Wilson 57, St. Andrews 6
Bluefield 42, Thomas More 35
Cumberlands 30, Union 6
This week’s games
Webber International at CUMBERLAND
Bethel at Reinhardt
Bluefield at Georgetown
St. Andrews at Campbellsville
Thomas More at Kentucky Christian
Faulkner at Point
Lindsey Wilson at Union
