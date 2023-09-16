mid-south conference standings
MSC Overall
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 1:07 am
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 1:07 am
mid-south conference standings
MSC Overall
Cumberlands 0-0 3-0
Bethel 0-0 2-0
Georgetown 0-0 2-0
Lindsey Wilson 0-0 1-1
CUMBERLAND 0-0 1-1
Campbellsville 0-0 1-2
Faulkner 0-0 0-1
Sept. 2 scores
CUMBERLAND 19, Webber International 13, overtime
Lindsey Wilson 51, St. Andrews 14
Bluefield 34, Campbellsville 21
Georgetown 76, Kentucky Christian
Cumberlands 27, Pikeville 20
Last week’s scores
Keiser 30, Lindsey Wilson 26
Bethel 77, St. Andrews 0
Georgetown 35, Pikeville 14
Campbellsville 56, Kentucky Christian 0
Cumberlands 10, Union 6
Today’s games
Kentucky Christian at CUMBERLAND
Reinhardt at Cumberlands
Faulkner at Pikeville
Bluefield at Bethel
Point at Lindsey Wilson
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.