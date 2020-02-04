Midgame spurt sends Devilettes past Central

A day after learning Sydnee Richetto will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, Wilson Central’s girls battled host Lebanon tooth and nail for the first 1 1/2 quarters Friday night.
But a mid-game run gave the Devilettes breathing room and launched Lebanon to a 70-44 win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Richetto, a junior, was injured Jan. 24 against Hendersonville and missed last Tuesday’s game against Beech. A Thursday trip to a doctor confirmed the worst, coach Erica Wilson confirmed following Friday’s game.
Without Richetto, the Lady Wildcats gamely battled in a back-and-forth first quarter which ended with a steal and layup by Lebanon’s Addie Porter which pulled the Devilettes into a 14-14 tie.
A transition layup by Campbell Strange put Central up 16-15. But Aaryn Grace Lester’s pullup jumper from the elbow put Lebanon in front to stay 17-16.
Lebanon seized control when a four-point trip — a three-pointer by Anne Heidebreicht while a foul away from the ball was committed, sending Rebecca Brown to the free-throw line where she made 1 of 2. Two foul shots by Heidebreicht sent the Devilettes into halftime ahead 32-23.
The Devilettes enjoyed a five-point trip in the third quarter when Terri Reynolds was ruled to have been fouled intentionally on a fastbreak layup, giving her two free throws (both of which she made) and Lebanon the ball. Reynolds was fouled again and hit 1 of 2 from the line.
That was part of a 15-0 run capped by Porter’s layup and one off an Allissa Mulaski steal, giving Lebanon a 54-32 lead.
Reynolds ended up leading Lebanon with 12 points, all in the second half. Porter pitched in with 11 while Heidebreicht and Mulaski each sank two triples on their way to 10 points apiece. Lester and Avery Harris had seven points apiece, Meioshe Mason five, Asia Barr three free throws, Macie Jones and Madison Jennings two apiece and Brown her foul shot as the Devilettes improved to 19-6 for the season and 9-1 in District 9-AAA.
Strange scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Jasmin Angel sank two triples and had eight of her 11 in the first half. Jakoria Woods supplied seven points, Sydney Dalton five, Alecia Winters four in the fourth, Kensley Carter a fourth-quarter three and Kristen Smith a free throw as Central slipped to 13-8, 6-4.
Both teams will return to the district grind at 6:30 p.m. today, both on their home floors — Lebanon against Station Camp and Wilson Central vs. Gallatin.
Lady Saints outscored at Ezell-HardingANTIOCH — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls were outscored at Ezell-Harding 51-41 last Saturday.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 19 points while Shinae Howard-Johnson finished with 14. Megan Blackwell and Felicity Keen each collected three points and Abigail Eastin two.
Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Friendship Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday and travel to Goodpasture for a makeup game Wednesday.
Lady Purple Tigers edged by DeKalbSMITHVILLE — DeKalb County’s girls hit their free throws in the final minute to break a tie while Watertown missed one and couldn’t connect on a three-pointer at the end of the Lady Purple Tigers’ 53-50 loss Friday night.
Emma Christensen scored 16 points for Watertown while Brittni Alison and Daejah Maklary each tossed in 10, Morgan Bain six, Delanney Hight five and Alie Tunks three.
Watertown will travel to Baxter to take on Upperman at 6 p.m. today.
Friendship defeated by DCADonelson Christian’s girls got a little breathing room in the fourth quarter to fend off host Friendship Christian 53-42 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Wildcats led at each quarter break, though not by much. It was 15-14 after one, 26-23 at halftime and 34-30 through three before DCA closed out the Lady Commanders with a 19-12 fourth.
Sara McGlasson scored 17 points and Anna Shrum and Sam Zapton 10 apiece for DCA.
Rachel Pippin scored 17 points from inside and point guard Savannah Craighead collected 11 for the Lady Commanders while Anna Taylor finished with five, Brooke Jones four, Kennedy West three and Hannah Alexander two.
Friendship went to Clarksville Academy on Saturday afternoon and will visit Mt. Juliet Christian at 6 p.m. today.
Portland prevails over Mt. JulietPORTLAND — Mt. Juliet’s girls fell behind early Friday night before a bad third quarter put the Lady Bears irretrievably behind in a 48-36 setback to Portland.
The Lady Panthers led 9-6 following the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime before a 14-4 third put the game out of reach for Mt. Juliet at 39-23.
Nevaeh Majors led the Lady Bears with 14 points while Ava Heilman hit a pair of three-pointers on her way to seven. Halle Jones scored six points, Adelyn Kendall five and Taylor Pruitt four.
Mt. Juliet will return to Sumner County today for a 6:30 p.m. game at District 9-AAA-leading Beech.
