Cumberland coach Jeremy Lewis picked up win No. 200 on his career and TJ Stargell surpassed Marquel Hickerson to become the Phoenix’s all-time leading assists lead in school history and 16 3-pointers broke the program record for threes in a 97-75 win over Pikeville on Monday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Stargell’s milestone assists came on his fourth assist of the first half, a 3 by Jordan Stephens, to push the lead out to 40-30. It was assist 224 on his young career with many more to come. Hickerson was the previous leader with 223 and held the record since the 2017 season. Hickerson played four full seasons for the Phoenix. Stargell, listed as a redshirt sophomore from Stone Mountain, Ga., by way of Trevecca, is in just his third year as the CU point guard thanks to being granted a free year of eligibility last year due to COVID.
“He’s our floor general right now,” Lewis said of Stargell. “He’s doing a great job flying the airplane. I’ve coached him really, really hard. He knows what his job is and what he’s supposed to do. He relishes the opportunity to get other guys the ball early in the game and then picks and chooses when he needs to be aggressive and look for his own shot.”
Win No. 200 for Lewis was his 48th in the men’s program. His first 152 came with the women’s program from 2009-2017. Lewis has been with either the men’s or women’s program since coming to Cumberland as a sophomore guard in 2001, playing the point for two seasons before graduating in ’04. He spent a year as a women’s graduate assistant before becoming a fulltime men’s assistant prior to becoming women’s head coach in 2009. He coached the women to four NAIA Championships, reaching the semifinals with 33 wins in 2013. He has been part of eight NAIA Champions (men’s and women’s) as a player or coach.
“You got to have the players,” Lewis said. “I’ve been fortunate to have some pretty good players come through here. I love this group of guys right here. They work their tails off for us. I just told them it’s not about me, it’s about the guys out between those lines. I can’t go out there and play any possessions. So it’s about these players.”
Earlier this season, the Phoenix set a new-program record for 3-pointers with 15 on the road at Reinhardt and they broke it tonight draining 16 of 28 from downtown. Stephens and Tavon King each hit four triples, Stargell and Aaron Ridley made three and Jaylen Negron added two.
The Phoenix had six players in double figures for just the second time in school history. Stephens led the way with 18 points, Ridley and King each had 17, Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens added 16, Negron scored 14 and Stargell posted 11. The first time the feat was accomplished was last season against Grace.
Cumberland (18-7, 13-7 MSC) was on fire from the start of the game, exploding out to an 11-3 lead in the opening minutes. The Bears went on an 8-2 run to cut it to 13-11, but that was as close as Pikeville was all night since the opening tip.
Coming out of a media timeout, Cumberland went on a 12-0 run as Jordan Stephens scored five points and Ridley drained a 3. Pikeville answered with a 10-0 run of its own to make it 25-21 with 8:20 left.
Cumberland quickly pushed it back out to a 10-point lead with tip-in to ignite a spurt by Isaac Stephens. Jordan Stephens and King hit 3s and Ridley scored on a fastbreak layup. The Phoenix held that margin into the half leading 42-32.
Stargell caught fire out of the half connecting on three triples to push the lead out to 56-41 and King threw down a two-handed slam to extend it to a 17-point lead forcing UPike into a timeout.
Pikeville cut it to 12 at 68-56, but that was as close as it was as the Phoenix would cruise to 55 points in the second half for a huge home win.
The Phoenix will be back in action today against visiting Life University at 8 p.m.
Sports Editor Andy Reed contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.