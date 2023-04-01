Milligan cools Phoenix bats 7-2

ELIZABETHTOWN — Milligan cooled Cumberland’s bats to sweep the season series over the Phoenix with a 7-2 win Wednesday afternoon.
Cumberland (21-6-1) struggled to get in a rhythm offensively, collecting just six hits and scoring the least amount of runs the Phoenix have scored all year.
The game started with Milligan taking an early lead in the first inning when starter Reece Milam issued a bases-loaded walk. Milam struck out the next batter to limit the damage in the first.
In the second inning, Milligan added another run to their lead when reliever Cole Alsup induced a double play ball that pushed across another run. Milligan further extended their lead in the third inning when Chris Berry hit a home run bringing the score to 3-0.
Cumberland finally got on the board in the fourth inning when Cole Turney blasted his 21st home run of the season to right field. However, Milligan quickly responded in the fifth inning taking advantage of a two-out error, Josh Lail singled to right field to score two further increasing their lead to 5-1.
In the seventh inning, Milligan continued to push the lead out with Casey Haire hitting a double down the left field line, scoring Berry. Lail brought in Haire with a sacrifice fly to put the Buffs up 7-1 through seven.
In the final frame, Tyner Hughes hit his second double of the game off the wall and pinch-hitter Brandon Boxer followed with a double down the line to plate a run, but that was all Cumberland could muster as they fell 7-2 snapping a six-game win streak.
Milam suffered the loss after not getting out of the second inning. Alsup tossed four innings in relief giving up two hits and three runs. Matthew Jenkinson made his first appearance on the mound throwing two innings and giving up two runs on three hits. Dillon Bland tossed the final inning allowing just one runner to reach on a walk.
Canyon Geren picked up the win on the mound for Milligan throwing 4.1 innings of two-hit baseball. Creed Werker threw 2.2 innings of hitless baseball with just one Phoenix reaching via walk. Austin Maxey threw the final 2.0 innings giving up one run in the final inning.
Cumberland will be back in action today to open up the Mid-South Conference series in Henderson against Freed-Hardeman. The series was moved back from yesterday due to a rainy forecast. A doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. today, followed by a single contest at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow. The Phoenix are 11-0 in the conference while the Lions are sixth in the league at 8-7.
