It felt like a night 47 years in the making. Milwaukee was finally hosting the NBA Finals again, and even though the Bucks had lost the first two games in Phoenix, the energy and anticipation was palpable even from a distance.
As Giannis Antetokounmpo screamed, as the Fiserv Forum shook, as the Deer District roared outside, a team and a city relaxed, at last.
The Bucks are here. They’re really here. And after settling down with a 120-100 victory over the Suns in Game 3 on Sunday night, perhaps they’re ready to do their part and turn this series into the celebration of parity that many hoped it would be.
There’s a definite momentum shift that Milwaukee should recognize. Antetokounmpo dominated again, this time with 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, his second straight 40-point double-double.
He’s the best player in these Finals by a decent margin, and now that he has found a rhythm after missing time with a knee injury, he’s back to scoring and creating offense for his teammates. As a unit, the Bucks were connected. The trust was evident. It wasn’t just the Greek Freak show.
Back at home, Jrue Holiday (21 points) was comfortable. Khris Middleton (18 points, seven rebounds, six assists) had a greater impact. In all, five players scored in double figures. After watching the Suns make 20 three-pointers in Game 2, Milwaukee responded with better perimeter defense.
Phoenix was just 9 of 31 from three in this game. The Bucks sure have a dramatic sense of timing. In this postseason, they’ve often played their best basketball when trailing in a series, such as the comeback against Brooklyn, or when faced with significant adversity, such as when they had to close out Atlanta without Antetokounmpo.
“They have seen kind of a little bit of everything,” Coach Mike Budenholzer said. “You know, we’ve played with a lead. We’ve played behind. We’ve kind of played in every situation in a series. I think there’s a lot of character in the group.” Sometimes, Milwaukee doesn’t play like it belongs until its worth is challenged. Some of the players seem nervous or crushed by the pressure until they’re faced with the consequences of not fighting.”
Then they show just how tired they are of waiting for their time to come.
In every way, it has been an agonizing wait for this franchise. Longtime fans can go all the way back to Milwaukee’s last Finals appearance in 1974, but there’s more to the agony than that stat explains. The recent pain is acute. The Bucks have seemed to be close to a championship for three years now. In the previous two seasons, they posted a 116-39 record and paced the NBA in victories both years, only to stumble in the postseason and lose before the championship round.
Throughout their 53-year history, their consistency seldom yields an appropriate reward. Over the past 47 years, it’s not like the Bucks were aimless. They made the playoffs 28 times. They lost in the Eastern Conference finals five times before the current breakthrough. During one stretch in the 1980s, they advanced to the conference finals three times in four seasons, with a balanced and formidable squad led by Sidney Moncrief. But every time, they trudged off the court.
The Bucks have a deep history of good, not great. They’ve endured just one extended stretch of futility, from 1991 to 1998. But despite all the steadiness, they are often left to answer for what they are not instead of celebrating their stability. On Sunday night, Milwaukee didn’t merely start to climb back into this series. It provided a chance to pause, if only for a day, and appreciate what the franchise has become in its Freak Era.
When the Bucks drafted Antetokounmpo No. 15 overall in 2013, they didn’t know they were getting a franchise changer. They just knew he was an intriguing athlete worth developing. The next year, when they selected Jabari Parker second overall, they figured he might become their foundational superstar. But Antetokounmpo kept improving and building his body. Middleton, an afterthought former second-round pick acquired via trade a few weeks after Milwaukee drafted Antetokounmpo, become another core young player and future all-star.
Parker, who suffered two major knee injuries, didn’t pan out. Still, the Bucks were onto something, working to build a roster that emphasized length and versatility. They’ve made the playoffs five straight seasons. And that skinny kid from Greece, the son of Nigerian immigrants, now has superhero shoulders and the basketball skills to complement them. He’s relentless, even when it seems like a knee injury could force him to shut it down.
“I feel like I’ve come a long way just to be able to sit here, being interviewed by you guys. playing in this game, being with my teammates, thinking I’m going to be out for a year, coming back,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s been a long journey, and I’m trying to enjoy every single moment of it. I’ve said in the past I know I’m going to be doing this for a while for the next 10, 12, years, whatever my goal is. So, I just try to enjoy each day and try to take as much as possible from each day and try to be in the moment. And just being able to be out there. Being down or up or whatever the case may be in the series, 20,000 fans outside the arena, cheering your name, cheering for the team and just happy to have NBA basketball at this time of the year with two of the last teams standing after, I don’t know, 50 years, whatever the case might be the last time we had an NBA Finals game, that’s amazing.”
Antetokounmpo uses the word “aggressive” over and over to describe his style and emphasize what he wants from his teammates. It’s so endearing, how he says “aggressive” with his Greek accent, rolling the G’s into the R to create a different sound. It’s sort of like a low-key growl, but Giannis has such a soft style of speaking that it doesn’t come across as, well, aggressive. He says the word about 10 times per media session. He probably should go for 20, at least. He’s not taking this opportunity for granted. Neither is the rest of the team and fan base, which knows all too well that little is promised in this sport.
“I think it’s the character of the team,” Holiday said. “We have a group of guys that want to get better and strive to get better. We all hate to lose, and we know the ultimate goal.”
The Bucks are only halfway out of that 2-0 hole, but this first victory allows them to enjoy the Finals as they prepare to try to even the series in Game 4. If they felt pressure before, they should have a sense of calm now.
They were aggressive, and aggressive won. Considering how long they’ve waited, there ought to be plenty more of that passion in reserve.
