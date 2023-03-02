MT. JULIET — Green Hill is establishing its own identity three years after opening, primarily to relieve overcrowding at other schools, primarily Mt. Juliet.
Playing on Mt. Juliet’s floor in the Region 5-4A semifinals Tuesday night, Green Hill, many of whose student-athletes, parents and staff have roots at MJHS, pulled off a Mt. Juliet miracle.
Trailing Beech almost the entire game, center Jason Burch banked home a tying 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds left.
Then guard Kenny Ellis stripped the dribble from Hendersonville’s point guard after the inbounds pass and sank the winning 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to give the Hawks a stunning 52-49 win, sending Green Hill to its first region championship game and sectional.
“When he threw the ball I was like ‘if he crosses over, the ball is mine’,” Ellis said. “I saw him cross it over and I was like ’it’s mine’.
“And then I got the ball. But my hand was under the ball and I couldn’t dribble it again because they were going to call a carry. So I just pulled up and hoped for the best.”
It was the second straight tournament game Ellis won with a basket at the end. He knocked out Station Camp in overtime with a basket at the overtime buzzer in the opening round last Saturday.
The heroics of Ellis and Burch, who combined for 17 fourth-period points, sent the Hawks to today’s 7 p.m. championship game against Hendersonville with the winner hosting a sectional next Monday while the runner-up goes on the road. Coming from Region 6 are Hillsboro and Independence.
Aside from a 7-5 edge late in the first quarter and some ties, Green Hill trailed the entire game. Though with both teams playing deliberately on offense, Beech’s biggest lead was 24-17 at halftime.
Green Hill came back to even the game 30-30 on a three-point play by Burch late in the third quarter. But Beech scored the final five points of the period.
The Buccaneers widened the margin to 37-30 early in the fourth before Green Hill trimmed the margin to two as the Hawks stayed on Beech’s tail the rest of the game until the final seconds.
“We wanted to get a lead against them because they’re really good at tempo and when they’re spread out we can’t match up with them very well,” said Green Hill coach Troy Allen in the Mt. Juliet team meeting room where he used to instruct the Golden Bears. “We were able to trap them a little bit and turn them over a little bit. But we hung in there and gave ourselves a chance to win and Kenny made a play, probably one of the best plays that have ever been made in this area.
“Just guys made plays and fought at the end. We hung in there and that’s what we are. Our wholes are better than our individual parts and that’s what we’re about. We’re about a team. We’re about acting right. We’re about playing the game right. We’re not cheap. We play the game right. I’m proud of those guys. I’m proud of our program.”
And Green Hill stands on its own identity.
“We’re Green Hill,” Allen said. “We’re proud to be Green Hill. We don’t take a back seat to anybody.”
Ellis sank two fourth-quarter 3s as he and Burch finished with 15 points apiece while Aaron Mattingly added 11, Garrett Brown nine on three triples and Antjuan Welch two free throws as the Hawks, who have never lost in Mt. Juliet’s gym, improved to 24-7.
Caleb Cothron led Beech with 11 points as the Bucs ended a 21-10 campaign.
Hendersonville snatches semifinal win from Lebanon; Hall ends career fourth on Wilson County scoring listMT. JULIET — Following Green Hill’s miracle win over Beech, Lebanon came up short on its own comeback as Hendersonville continued its remarkable tournament run with a 52-49 knockout of the Blue Devils in the other Region 5-4A semifinal Tuesday night.
It appeared early on no divine intervention would be needed for the Blue Devils, who jumped to a 6-0 lead.
But Hendersonville, which finished in a tie for third place with Gallatin in District 10-4A before winning the tournament, wouldn’t go away. Not only that, the Commandos, who trailed 10-6 at the first-quarter break and missed a chance at a halftime lead on a blocked shot by Jarred Hall, went ahead twice in the third quarter on a basket and two free throws by Hudson Gill.
Lebanon recovered and reclaimed the lead. A three-point play by Jaylen Abston opened a 36-29 lead.
But Hendersonville closed the third quarter with an 8-3 lead with T.J. Kolbe’s 3-pointer from the wing beating the buzzer as the Commandos climbed to within 39-37.
A 3 by Pate Pfaffmann put Hendersonville ahead 42-41. A four-point play by Ty Lannom opened a 46-41 lead.
But the Blue Devils had some comebacks remaining. Wyatt Bowling, whose foul on Lannom’s 3 set up the and-one, intercepted a pass and fed to Hall, whose 3-pointer from the wing pulled Lebanon into a 46-46 tie with 2:37 to play.
But Bowling was whistled for his fifth foul with 1:47 left and C.J. Holt hit 1 of 2 free throws to break the deadlock. Holt’s steal and layup at 1:15 opened a three-point spread.
Lebanon had a chance when Kolbe was sent to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1. He missed the front end, but some Blue Devils thought it was a two-shot foul and didn’t go for the ball, which the Commandos recovered. Kolbe went back to the line at 8.5 for two shots in the double bonus and hit both for a 51-46 lead.
Big man Landen Engles gave the Blue Devils a glimmer of hope with a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left to bring Lebanon within 51-49.
Kolbe connected on one more free throw. His second-shot miss gave Lebanon one last shot. But Abston was short from beyond halfcourt as the Commandos fans stormed the court before quickly being herded back toward the bleachers.
Rebounding was a key to the game, McDowell said.
“They really rebound the ball well and that was something we knew we were going to have to do a good job of in order to win the game,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “We didn’t do a good enough job in order to try and lengthen our lead. Anytime we would get a stop it would seem like they would get the offensive rebound.
“End of the third quarter, we had a five-point lead. We knew who they were going to. We didn’t do a good job of matching out with (Kolbe). He hit a big shot there. Even at the end of the game, simple mistakes.”
Kolbe connected on three triples to lead Hendersonville with 18 points while Gill tossed in 10 as the Commandos climbed to 22-9 and reached a region finals date with Green Hill at 7 p.m. today and a sectional Monday night.
Hall ended his spectacular high school career with 25 points while Abston added 11 in his LHS finale.Bowling scored six, Engles five and Caden Baird two as Lebanon finished a 20-11 season. All of the Blue Devils’ points in this game came from seniors.
It ended the career of Lebanon’s career leading scorer, Hall, who will likely be considered the greatest player in the program’s century-long history. His 25 points, which included four 3-pointers, left him with 1,794 points, two behind Wilson Central’s Jacob Williams’ 1,796 from 2010-14. Hall earlier passed Mt. Juliet Christian’s Victor Underwood’s 1,777 (2004-08) as he finished fourth in Wilson County boys’ scoring history.
Interestingly, McDowell coached Williams and his freshman team at Central before taking the head job at his alma mater.
“Both guys are special players,” McDowell said of Hall and Williams. “Great kids. Great families. They know how to score the basketball from a lot of different ways. I was privileged to coach Jacob and also Jarred.”
Hall, one of three finalists for the Mr. Basketball award to be announced March 13, will play for the University of Tulsa from the American Athletic Conference, a league which routinely sends multiple teams to the NCAA tournament and has contracts with TV networks for national exposure.
“He puts in so much work that people don’t see,” McDowell said of Hall. “He’s left a legacy, a lasting imprint on Lebanon — the city, the community, our school and, obviously, our basketball program — that will last for ages to come. He’ll never be forgotten.
“When we watch him on TV and see what he’s going to do in his career, we’ll be proud to say he’s from Lebanon.”
