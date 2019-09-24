Davidson Academy 30 Friendship Christian 23

Davidson Academy 7 7 0 16--30

Friendship Christian 13 0 3 7--23

First quarter

FCS - Seagraves 66 run (Kane kick). 5:46

DA - Rawls 71 pass to J. Rice (Sweeten kick) 4:16.

FCS - Seagraves 19 pass to Champion (Kane kick) 1:10.

Second quarter

DA - Rawls 22 pass to Quinn (Sweeten kick) 1:55.

Third quarter

FCS - Kane 41 FG 3:53.

Fourth quarter

DA - Rawls 9 run (Rawls pass to Rice) 11:56.

FCS - Seagraves 14 run (Kane kick) 8:39.

DA - Rawls 18 pass to Quinn (Rawls pass to Quinn) 1:05.

Team statistics

DA FCS

First downs 12 6

Rushes-yards​ 36-111 24-130

Passing yards​ 233 97

Comp.-Att-Int 12-19-0 5-11-2

Turnovers 0 4

Punts-yards​ 4-30.8 1-41.0

Penalties-Yards 4-32 4-36

Individual statistics

RUSHING - DA - Rawls 17-66, McAdoo 18=43, J.Rice 1-2. FCS - Seagraves 17-109, Robinson 5-15, Porter 2-6.

PASSING - DA - Rawls 12-19-0-233. Seagraves 5-11-2-97.

RECEIVING - DA - Quinn 4-74, Oliphant 4-26, J. Rice 3-118, Norton 1-15. FCS - Champion 3-41, Porter 1-34, Mathis 1-22.

MISSED FIELD GOALS- DA - Sweeten 28 wide left.

