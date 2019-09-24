Watertown 34, Cascade 12

Watertown 7 14 13 0--34

Cascade 6 0 6 0--12

First quarter

Cascade--Seth Countless 11 blocked punt return (kick failed), 6:43.

Watertown--Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 52 punt return (Cole Miller kick), 2:28.

Second quarter

Watertown--Hughes-Malone 54 run (Miller kick), 11:12.

Watertown--Brandon Watts 26 pass from Brayden Cousino (Miller kick), :37.

Third quarter

Watertown--Watts 48 pass from Cousino (kick blocked), 8:03.

Cascade--Countess 25 run (kick failed), 5:19.

Watertown--Deramus Carey 5 run (Miller kick), 4:58.

Team statistics

Wat Cas

First downs 11 12

Rushes-yards 25-136 40-94

Passing yards 93 70

--Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-8-0 7-15-0

Punts-avg. 3-25.3 4-24.8

Penalties-yards 9-82 2-25

Fumbles-lost 2-1 5-4

Individual statistics

RUSHING--Watertown: Deramus Carey 11-53, Brayden Cousino 4-3, Jordan Cason 6-59, Jordan Carter 1-2, Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 1-12, Sam Wills 2-7. Cascade: James Toney 3-6, Logan McDonald 8-32, Seth Countess 11-44, Ethan Calvert 7-(-14), A.J. Phillips 1-0, Jay Hall 6-5.

PASSING--Watertown: Brayden Cousino 4-8-0--93. Cascade: Calvert 7-15-0--70.

RECEIVING--Watertown: Brandon Watts 2-74, Kai Halbert 2-17. Cascade: Logan McDonald 5-70, Jay Hall 1-(-8), Seth Countess 1-8.

