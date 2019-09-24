Cumberland 24, St. Andrews 22
Cumberland 14 3 0 7--24
St. Andrews 6 3 6 7--22
First quarter
St. Andrews--Dasha Ferguson 3 run (kick failed), 12:13.
Cumberland--Joseph Rushin 1 run (Robbie Brewington kick), 5:26.
Cumberland--Telvin Rucker 3 run (Brewington kick), 1:42.
Second quarter
Cumberland--Brewington 43 FG, 7:41.
St. Andrews--Jordan Vitale 41 FG, 3:28.
Third quarter
St. Andrews--Trevor McNeil 2 run (run failed), 4:38.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland--Ian Hafner 17 pass from Rushin (Brewington kick), 9:52.
St. Andrews--Kashard Cohens 31 pass from Andrew Fowlder (Vitale kick), :52.
Team statistics
CU SA
First downs 19 16
--Rushing 13 6
--Passing 3 6
--Penalty 3 4
Rushes-yards 57-203 36-147
Passing yards 59 161
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-11-0 9-19-0
Punts-avg. 6-36.5 7-34.1
Penalties-yards 8-92 10-80
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Cumberland: Telvin Rucker 10-43, Kendal Johnson 6-40, Chris Gatewood 7-29, Treyl Sheppard 8-27, Riley Darden 4-25, Kris Parker 7-24, Joseph Rushin 12-11, Jarren Stewart 3-4. St. Andrews: Dasha Ferguson 12-106, Abdel Ellis Jr. 6-11, Trevor McNeil 3-10, Keimon Bailey 4-9, Kacey Otto 3-9, Jermaine Trotman Jr. 1-7, Kashard Cohens 12-6, Tyler Carr 1-4, Andrew Fowlder 5-(-15).
PASSING--Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 7-11-0--5. St. Andrews: Dasha Ferguson 7-16-0--88, Andrew Fowlder 2-3-0--73.
RECEIVING--Cumberland: Ian Spence 1-21, Ian Hafner 1-17, Rezim Robinson 1-15, Kendal Johnson 2-8, Jarren Stewart 2-(-2). St. Andrews: Jermaine Trotman Jr. 34-82, Kashard Cohens 5-79.
