Lebanon 21, Hendersonville 20
Hendersonville 0 13 7 0--20
Lebanon 0 7 7 7--21
Second quarter
Hendersonville--Issah Chandler 3 run (Andrew Martin kick), 6:54.
Lebanon--La'Quentin Hearn 32 run (Christian Pena kick), 3:27.
Hendersonville--Chandler 20 pass from Drew Hohenbrink (kick failed), :07.
Third quarter
Lebanon--De'Quantay Shannon 53 run (Pena kick), 10:52.
Hendersonville--Keion Stafford 45 run (Carter O'Bryan kick), 4:17.
Fourth quarter
Lebanon--Will Seats 2 pass from Clemmons (Pena kick), 6:53.
Team statistics
Hen Leb
First downs 14 12
Rushing-yards 34-189 32-221
Passing yards 141 25
--Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-18-2 3-7-1
Punts-avg. 2-38.0 3-32.6
Penalties-yards 6-70 4-45
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Hendersonville: Keion Stafford 12-111, Hohenbrink 14-31, Chandler 4-24, Rowe 2-18 Porter 1-1, Spurrier 1-2. Lebanon: Shannon 23-156, Hearn 4-42, Copas 4-15, Clemmons 1-8.
PASSING--Hendersonville: Hohenbrink 11-18-2--141. Lebanon: Copas 2-6-1--23, Clemmons 1-1-0--2.
RECEIVING--Hendersonville: Chandler 7-113, Stafford 2-18, Newton 2-10. Lebanon: Sampson 1-18, Seats 2-7.
