George Page • The Lebanon Democrat
Titans running back Derrick Henry finds some running room during the third quarter. Nursing a hamstring issue, Henry finished Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans with 86 yards on 21 carries in the game played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
