Upperman 21, Watertown 20
Watertown 7 0 0 13--20
Upperman 0 7 7 7--21
First quarter
Water - Deramus Carey 1 run (Cole Miller kick), 5:04.
Second quarter
Upp - Ty Dutchess 35 run (Kenneth Krolik kick), 6:54.
Third quarter
Upp - Daniel Metzger 46 pass from Donovan McCallister (Krolik kick), 4:13.
Fourth quarter
Upp - McCallister 23 run (Krolik kick), 1:33.
Water - Elijah Williams 35 pass from Brayden Cousino (Miller kick), :58.
Water - Brandon Watts 30 pass from Cousino (run failed), :24.
Team statistics
Wat Upp
First downs 11 9
Rushes-yards 21-61 39-170
Passing yards 270 100
Comp.-Att-Int 24-28-0 8-16-0
Turnovers 2 2
Punts-yards 5-32.2 4-41.0
Penalties-yards 7-56 3-18
Individual statistics
RUSHING--Watertown: Deramus Carey 12-23, Jordan Carter 3-10, Brayden Cousino 3-9, Brandon Watts 2-9, Jordan Cason 1-10. Upperman: Donovan McCallister 24-100, Ty Dutchess 10-56, Zachary Stewart 3-7, Daniel Metzger 2-7.
PASSING--Watertown - Brayden Cousino 24-28-0-270. Upperman - Donovan McCallister 8-16-0-100.
RECEIVING - Watertown: Quanterrius Hughes-Malone 10-119, Elijah Williams 7-102, Brandon Watts 5-38, Kai Halber 1-7, Deramus Carey 1-4. Upperman: Daniel Metzger 3-62, Steven Snider 3-26, Carter Shanks 2-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.