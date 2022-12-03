CHATTANOOGA — Friendship Christian’s players made winning the state championship their goal from Day 1 last summer — a goal every team has but few have realistic hopes of achieving.
The Commanders, who posted a picture of the state championship trophy in their locker room, accomplished their mission, holding off Nashville Christian in a 34-27 nailbiter in the BlueCross Bowl on Thursday at Finley Stadium.
At 13-0, these Commanders are just the third Wilson County team to go through a high school football season unbeaten and untied in the regular season and postseason, joining their 2017 big brothers and the 1945 Lebanon Blue Devils.
For longtime coach John McNeal, the perfect season meant a return to the type of football he wants, one which revolves around line play.
“Our goal was to get back to being competitive,” said McNeal, whose Commanders also hoisted gold balls in 2011 and ’12. “We just felt like the last few years was not what Friendship’s about playing football. It wasn’t about winning a state championship. It was about competing in the trenches, the offensive line, D line. We challenged our kids. And we knew if we could do that we would at least have an opportunity. The season just kept unfolding getting better and better, really past my expectations.
“I’m just proud of the kids. This is what it’s about for them — memories. I told them ‘before you leave, you better leave that memory. If you do all you can, that’s fine, but the memory will be there the rest of your life’.”
When the rubber pellets of the artificial turf settled, the difference may have been turnovers. Nashville Christian committed four of them as the Eagles, finishing state runner up for the second straight season, saw a 10-game winning streak end in finishing a 10-3 campaign.
Two of the turnovers were interceptions by Tyler Smiley, who’s 35-yard pick-six opened a 34-20 lead with 5:49 left in the third quarter and turned out to be the winning score.
The Commanders had two takeaways inside their 5-yard line as Nashville Christian was about to punch in a tying touchdown. Devin Lively stripped the football from Bryson Holt, popping it straight up in the air where Chase Eakes snatched it.
Friendship was only able to get one first down, but the Eagles did burn their timeouts, giving the Bellevue team the ball at its 29 with 1:34 left.
Freshman quarterback Jared Curtis, whose Week 3 insertion into the starting lineup coincided with the Eagles’ winning streak, drove them to the Friendship 4 where, on fourth-and-goal, he threw his third interception of the night, and second to Smiley on the 1.
Senior Garrett Weekly, whose 260 combined yards, three touchdown passes and 4.5 tackles at free safety earned him game Most Outstanding Player honors, took a knee and it was Party Time in the Choo-Choo City. But he also moonlights on defense as the free safety.
“Mission accomplished,” said Weekly, whose family is no stranger to winning championships. His father, Marc, coached King’s Academy’s softball team to three state titles in four years from 2016-19 (the first two coming against FCS, which had beaten his Lady Lions in the ’15 finale). His grandfather, Ralph, built a national softball power at the University of Tennessee.
“It’s crazy to say that because I remember that sign getting put up,” Weekly said. “It’s so rare. But coming here and being with these guys, I can’t say I ever had any doubts we would do it. There are a lot of goals that seem really out there, but I really thought this was a realistic goal we could achieve.
“I saw the group of guys around me and the talent around me, and then I saw how hard they would come to work, even in the offseason. We’d have 26, 27 guys, almost the whole team, at workouts every single day. That’s when you know something’s different.”
McNeal might have appreciated the dedication, but he was no fan of the sign.
“I walked in and didn’t like it,” McNeal said. “They put it on the wall, and then it showed up on on social media, which I did not like. I called my guys and said “Do not put this stuff on social media’. And then the kids were like ‘Why, Coach? That’s what we’re going to do’. So I didn’t really say anything else about it and they kept posting it on the door as weld go out to the practice field and game field and had each game going.
“I went, ‘You know what, these kids have worked hard. They’re not bad kids. Bottom line is, if that’s how they feel, let’s see if we can make it happen.”
Weekly, who transferred to Friendship last year from King’s, threw all three touchdown passes to Brock Montgomery, who finished with seven grabs for 111 yards.
“He’s amazing,” Weekly said of Montgomery. “And when teams bracket to him, that’s why our running game is so successful. When they do decide to stop our running game, that’s when he really shines because he’s such a good receiver. If you put him on man, you’re just not going to cover him.”
Their first hookup came on the Friendship’s second series covering 56 yards for a 7-0 lead exactly seven minutes in.
James Warmbrod was an all-purpose thorn in Friendship’s side, scoring three of the Eagles’ touchdowns, all in different ways. His first came via a 95-yard kick return. But the Commanders have blocked at least one kick in each of their three postseason games, and Tyson Wolcott dove in front of Wyatt Martin to reject his extra point, preserving FCS’ 7-6 edge.
Following a Friendship punt, Curtis’ pass was batted in the air and intercepted by defensive tackle Car’Lando Barton at the Nashville Christian 22.
After a penalty, the Commanders found themselves with fourth and six. Weekly found Montgomery for a 17-yard score and a 14-6 lead going into the second quarter.
Landon Williams’ punt was blocked on Friendship’s next series and traveled just 12 yards to the Commander 31, leaving Nashville Christian with a short field for Curtis, who after losing 8 yards on a sack by Wolcott, whipped a 27-yard pass to Warmbrod for a touchdown. Eagles coach passes up a possible tying two-point conversion for a Martin kick to bring NCS to within 20-13.
Smiley returned the ensuing kickoff 52 yards to the NCS 42. From there, Weekly ran three times for 38 yards before firing a 4-yard touchdown strike to Montgomery. Williams’ extra point was blocked by Warmbrod, leaving Friendship with a 20-13 lead going into halftime.
Nashville Christian took the second-half kickoff at its 31. Curtis ran for 35 yards and Cameron Carden 22 to set up Bryson Holt’s 4-yard scoring run to bring the Eagles into a 20-20 tie.
Friendship wasted no time in getting the lead right back, driving 80 yards, highlighted by Weekly’s 47-yard pass to Eakes, to Wolcott’s go-ahead 3-yard run.
The Commander defense then did its scoring with Smiley’s pick-six.
Warmbrod brought Nashville Christian to within 34-27 with a 19-yard touchdown run on a double reverse down the Eagles’ sideline just over a minute into the fourth quarter.
None of Friendship’s previous five trips to the BlueCross Bowl, win or lose, had the end-of-game nail-biting drama of this one in the final moments as the Commanders, who lost several players during the game due to injury, repeatedly faced cliffhanger situations.
“The way the defense really bowed their back and sat on the goal line is insane to me,” Weekly said. “They’d get down there, they’d drive on us the whole time and we finally decided they’re not moving another inch. I remember walking out to Devin and Devin went, ‘they’re not moving another inch’.”
Something else which wouldn’t move an inch was the team’s chartered bus, which broke down, leaving the Commanders stranded at a Chattanooga convenience store for several hours until a replacement bus could pick them up and bring them back to Lebanon late that night.
The trip down was also exciting as the bus pulled over on Interstate 840 due to a high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle.
“Okay, that’s a way to start this trip off,” McNeal said at the end of a season which was quite a ride.
Friendship Christian 34, Nashville Christian 27
Friendship Christian|14|6|14|0—34
Nashville Christian|6|7|7|7—27
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Brock Montgomery 56 pass from Garrett Weekly (Landon Williams kick), 5:00.
Nashville Christian—James Warmbrod 95 kick return (kick blocked), 4:48.
Friendship Christian—Montgomery 17 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 1:27.
Second quarter
Nashville Christian—Warmbrod 27 pass from Jared Curtis (Wyatt Martin kick), 7:08.
Friendship Christian—Montgomery 4 pass from Weekly (kick blocked), 5:24.
Third quarter
Nashville Christian—Bryson Holt 4 run (Martin kick), 9:31.
Friendship Christian—Tyson Wolcott 3 run (Williams kick), 6:55.
Friendship Christian—Smiley 35 interception return (Williams kick), 5:49.
Fourth quarter
Nashville Christian—Warmbrod 19 run (Martin kick), 10:54.
Team statistics
|FC|NC
First downs|14|15
—Rushing|9|7
—Passing|5|7
—Penalty0|1
Rushes-yards|37-154|33-126
Passing yards|166|195
—Comp.-Att.-Int.|13-16-0|10-23-3
Fumbles-lost|0-0|2-1
Penalties-yards|4-30|2-23
Punts-avg.|5-30.6|4-31.5
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 17-94, Tyson Wolcott 20-60. Nashville Christian: Cameron Carden 14-69, Jared Curtis 12-32, James Warmbrod 2-21, Brock Haywood 2-5, Bryson Holt 3-(-1).
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Garrett Weekly 13-16-0—166. Nashville Christian: Jared Curtis 10-21-3—195, Team 0-2-0—0.
RECEIVING—Friendship Christian: Brock Montgomery 7-111, Chase Eakes 2-51, Channing Anthony 2-7, Tyson Wolcott 2-(-3). Nashville Christian: James Warmbrod 4-83, Donovan Smith 3-68, Jayden Satterfield 2-41, Cameron Carden 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.