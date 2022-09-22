Lebanon’s girls finished second by one stroke to Macon County in the District 8-AA golf tournament Monday.
The Lady Devils’ Daryl Mitchell won the individual championship in a playoff with a birdie on No. 10.
But the whole team will compete in the Region 4-AA tournament at Golden Eagle in Cookeville.
Blue Devil sophomore James Pearce will join them after shooting a career-best 78 to qualify as an individual. As a team, Lebanon was fourth, one spot outside the top three (Macon County, Greenbrier and Beech) who qualified to move on.
Commanders capture first district golf championship
BRENTWOOD — Friendship Christian’s boys won their first district golf championship after taking the District 4-IIA tournament Tuesday at Harpeth Hills.
Lane Walton finished second individually and will be joined by teammates Braden Gillespie, Carson Sickmiller, Tate Tidwell and Landon Williams in the Region 2-IIA tournament next Monday at Riverbend Country Club in Shelbyville.
Friendship’s Raegan Becquet, Jeanne Olivier and Gwen Warren will play as individuals in the girls’ regional.
