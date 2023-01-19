MJ boys, FCS teams in state bowling championships

Friendship Christian will try to keep its bowling dynasty going at the TSSAA State Championships today and tomorrow at Smyrna Bowling Center.
The boys will roll off at 9 a.m. and the girls at 12:30 p.m.
Mt. Juliet’s boys are in the DI tournament for the fifth time but first since 2007. The Golden Bears, who are 17-5 this year, were runners up in ’03. But they face a tall challenge this time as they will face the Hardin County (15-1) dynasty at 9 a.m. The Tigers have won the last three championships, five of the last six and six in all since 2010.
The winner will face Sevier County or Signal Mountain at 9 a.m. Friday in the semifinals. The finals will be at noon Friday with Dobyns Bennett, Franklin, Smyrna and Bartlett in the other bracket.
Friendship’s girls are 13-1 and seeking a threepeat and fifth title overall since 2018. The Lady Commanders will begin their ninth state tournament since 2015 at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Lipscomb Academy with the winner facing either Boyd Buchanan or St. Agnes at 9 a.m. Friday. The championship will be at noon Friday with Pope John Paul II, Girls Prepatory School, St. Benedict and Harpeth Hall in the other bracket.
The Commanders are 14-0 entering their ninth state since 2014. They are seeking their fourth championship, and first since ’19. They will also take on Lipscomb Academy at 9 a.m. Friday with the winner taking on either McCallie or Briarcrest 24 hours later. The championship will be decided at noon Friday with Columbia Academy, Boyd Buchanan, St. Benedict and Pope John Paul II in the other bracket.
The individual tournament was held yesterday. Friendship junior Landry West brought the top region score into the Division II girls’ event with an 1113. Green Hill junior Tate Gray had the top score from the Division I boys’ sectionals with a 1409.
Lebanon’s Cameron Farmer and Andy Romer competed with Gray and 51 others for the state DI title. Wilson Central senior Anna Grace Vaught was the only Wilson County girl in the public school tournament.
West, a junior, looked to join her sister Kennedy (in 2018) and teammate Olivia VanHooser (who won it all as an eighth-grader in ’19) as state champs. VanHooser, who finished second as a freshman in 2020, is now a senior and was vying for the title with West and Lady Commander teammates Shelby Lane, Presley Martin and Olivia Rush.
Friendship boys seeking the title were Cayden Brown, Brody West (brother to Landry and Kennedy) and Logan Winkler.
