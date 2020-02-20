Mt. Juliet Church of God took sole possession of first place in the Lebanon Church League last Saturday after edging St. Frances Cabrini 72-60 to remain the league’s only undefeated team at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
James Womack led five Mt. Juliet players in double figures with 16 points as his team moved to 5-0. John Presley poured in four three-pointers and led St. Frances with 16.
Mt. Juliet was the only unbeaten after its win and PIckett Rucker’s first loss, a 70-69 heartbreaker to Providence UMC.
Kyle Gribble’s 39 points, 10 above his league-leading average, powered Providence as he led a late comeback to drop Pickett Rucker to 4-1.
Keshawn Abston led Pickett Rucker with 23 points, including five three-pointers. Providence led by seven points at halftime before Pickett Rucker rallied to go up by eight in the second half.
College Hills pulled into a second-place tie with Pickett Rucker at 4-1 with a 72-71 squeaker over Bethlehem Church of Christ in an exciting, back-and-forth affair.
Bethlehem switched out of its zone in the second half to slow down College Hills’ three-point barrage, led by Ben Johnson.
College Hills played a box-and-one to keep Bethlehem’s Mark Sandoval in check.
Johnson totaled 22 points while Sandoval scored 27.
King & City Church got its first win of the season with a 55-36 win over Hillcrest Baptist thanks to a fastbreak attack led by Kareem Wright.
Hillcrest use an outside-in offense to stay within striking distance most of the game.
Justin Huggins hit three triples and led Hillcrest with 11 points while Wright scored 17 for King & City.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
at First Baptist Church Lebanon
Pickett Rucker UMC vs. Mt. Juliet Church of God, 2 p.m.
St. Frances Cabrini vs. College Hills Church of Christ, 3 p.m.
Providence UMC vs. Hillcrest Baptist, 4 p.m.
Bethlehem Church of Christ vs. King & City Church, 5p.m.
STANDINGS
MJ Church of God 5-0
Pickett Rucker 4-1
College Hills 4-1
Providence 3-2
St. Frances 2-3
King & City 1-4
Bethlehem 1-4
Hillcrest 0-5
SCORING LEADERS
by average
Kyle Gribble, Providence, 29
Josiah Smith, St. Frances, 26
Mark Sandoval, Bethlehem, 26
Christian Bell, Providence, 21
Keshawn Abston, Pickett Rucker, 21
Charles Stewart, College Hills, 18
Hunter Christian, St. Frances, 17
Austin Brown, Providence, 16
K.K. Garnett, Pickett Rucker, 15
Ben Johnson, College Hills, 15
Reagan Johnson, Mt. Juliet Church of God, 15
