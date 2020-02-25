Mt. Juliet Church of God clinched first place in the Lebanon Church League standings with a 74-60 win over Pickett Rucker UMC last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon Christian Life Center.
Mt. Juliet jumped to a 20-point halftime lead before Pickett Rucker rallied to within a single-digit deficit in the second half.
Zac Anderson led a balanced Mt. Juliet attack with 19 points as it improved to 6-0. K.K. Garnett scored 17 for Pickett Rucker, which fell to a three-way tie for second place with College Hills and Providence, all at 4-2, with just one regular-season game to play.
College Hills missed a chance to stay a game back of Mt. Juliet and second place all to itself following a 79-78 loss to St. Frances Cabrini. Josiah Smith scored 29 for St. Frances, which kept the door open for College Hills by hitting just 12 of 19 free throws in the closing minutes. Charles Stewart exploded for 25 of 33 points in the second half to pull College Hills, which had struggled to keep pace with St. Frances’ fast-faced offense and swarming defense, to within a point.
Providence UMC kept pace with a 101-62 win over Hillcrest Baptist by hitting 18 three-pointers, many in transition. Christian Bell led six Providence players in double figures with 24 points. Adam Patterson poured in a season-high 18 for Hillcrest.
King & City Church won a battle of one-win teams by downing Bethlehem Church of Christ 84-78. King & City sank some deep threes to open the second half to turn a five-point lead into a 20-plus-point margin. Bethlehem’s fullcourt press helped fuel a rally, but King & City sank enough free throws to save the victory. Kareem Wright racked up 29 points for K&C while Mark Sandoval, tied with St. Frances’ Josiah Smith for the league scoring lead, scored 32 for Bethlehem.
SCHEDULESATURDAY
At First Baptist Church Lebanon
Hillcrest Baptist vs. Mt. Juliet Church of God, 2 p.m.
College Hills Church of Christ vs. Pickett Rucker UMC, 3 p.m.
Providence UMC vs. King & City Church, 4 p.m.
Bethlehem Church of Christ vs. St. Frances Cabrini, 5 p.m.
STANDINGS
Mt. Juliet Church of God 6-0
College Hills 4-2
Providence 4-2
Pickett Rucker 4-2
St. Frances 3-3
King & City 2-4
Bethlehem 1-5
Hillcrest 0-6
TOP SCORERS
Average
Mark Sandoval, Bethlehem, 27
Josiah Smith, St. Frances, 27
Kyle Gribble, Providence, 25
Christian Bell, Providence, 22
Charles Stewart, College Hills, 20
Keshawn Abston, Pickett Rucker, 20
Austin Brown, Providence, 17
Hunter Christian, St. Frances, 17
Jordan Lockridge, Providence, 17
Kareem Wright, King & City, 16
K.K. Garnett, Pickett Rucker, 16
