Mt. Juliet Church of God edged College Hills Church of Christ 56-54 in a battle of unbeatens last Saturday in the Lebanon Church League at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
MJ’s Reagan Johnson hit enough big shots down the stretch against College Hills’ aggressive offense.
His three-pointer with five seconds left in regulation forced overtime.
He finished with a game-high 21 points.
Charles Stewarts’ 19 points led College Hills.
Pickett Rucker UMC 65, King & City Church 55
Pickett Rucker also remained undefeated through four games by jumping out to a 23-point halftime lead before holding off a furious comeback which saw King & City slice the margin to single digits.
Keshawn Abston led Pickett Rucker with 20 of his 22 points before halftime.
Raymond Thomas led King & City’s fastpaced attack with 17 points.
Providence UMC 83, St. Frances Cabrini 65
This matchup of league scoring leaders Josiah Smith (a league-leading 29 points per game) of St. Frances and Christian Bell (third at 21 ppg) did not fail to deliver as each totaled 27 points.
Matching shot for shot, they each scored 12 in the first half.
Post Austin Brown supported Bell with 22 for Providence while Hunter Christian was Smith’s top supporter for St. Frances with 16.
Bethlehem Church of Christ 51, Hillcrest Baptist 36Bethlehem got its first win of the season thanks to a stingy 2-3 defense and the hot shooting of Will Poston, who started the game 4-of-7 from three-point range and finished with 21 points. Travis Humes led Hillcrest with nine points.
SATURDAY’S GAMES at First Baptist Church LebanonMt. Juliet Church of God vs. St. Frances Cabrini, 2 p.m.
Hillcrest Baptist vs. King & City Church, 3 p.m.
Bethlehem Church of Christ vs. College Hills Church of Christ, 4 p.m.
Providence UMC vs. Pickett Rucker UMC, 5 p.m.
STANDINGSPickett Rucker 4-0
Mt. Juliet Church of God 4-0
College Hills 3-1
Providence 2-2
St. Frances 2-2
Bethlehem 1-3
King & City 0-4
Hillcrest 0-4
TOP SCORERS (points per game)Josiah Smith, St. Frances, 29
Mark Sandoval, Bethleham, 26
Christian Bell, Providence, 21
Keshawn Abston, Pickett Rucker, 20
Hunter Christian, St. Frances, 19.5
Charles Stewart, College Hills, 19
K.K. Garnett, Pickett Rucker, 16.5
Austin Brown, Providence, 16
Zac Anderson, MJ Church of God, 15.5
Reagan Johnson, MJ Church of God, 15
Jordan Hooper, MJ Church of God, 15
Criss Cheatham, College Hills, 15
