Mt. Juliet Church of God wrapped up an undefeated regular season last Saturday by downing Hillcrest Baptist, 71-43, in the Lebanon Church League at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Christian Life Center.
Justin Chumley got Mt. Juliet off to a fast start with his 3-point, shooting, finishing with five triples and 19 points.
Teammate Zac Anderson also scored 19.
Hillcrest was led for the second straight week by Adam Patterson, whose 15 points came primarily from inside.
Pickett Rucker rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to overtake College Hills Church of Christ and claim second place.
Jamal Carter collected 14 of his 17 points in the second half for the winners.
College Hills’ Charles Stewart also enjoyed a big second half with 17 of his 22 coming after intermission.
Providence UMC lost to King & City Church 67-64 but picked up the No. 3 seed for this week’s tournament out of a three-way tie thanks to an earlier victory over No. 2 Pickett Rucker.
King & City, which finished sixth, erased a five-point halftime deficit by holding Providence to 24 second-half points.
Raymond Thomas knocked down 19 points for King & City. Christian Bell scored 17 and Eddie Rockensock 16 for Providence.
St. Frances Cabrini joined College Hills in the third-place tie as the pair settled for the 4-5 seeds and a first-round playoff matchup this week by outscoring Bethlehem Church of Christ 87-83 in the finale.
In a battle of the league’s two highest scorers, St. Frances led 52-41 at halftime and held the lead as Josiah Smith scored 23 of his 31 in the second half to withstand Mark Sandoval’s 33 for Bethlehem.
First-round games will be played this coming Saturday with the winners advancing to the March 14 semifinals.
The finals will also be held on the 14th.
The league will donate $400 to a local charity of the winning church’s choosing.
Compassionate Hands, a local homeless ministry, received a $300 donation from the league last year.
