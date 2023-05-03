MJ-grad Dyer earns national honor

BRENTWOOD — Tennessee Tech first baseman John Dyer was recognized for his play over the weekend by multiple entities, picking up Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week honors Monday afternoon.
On an absolute tear seldom seen on a diamond, Dyer continued his red-hot play with a monster weekend at Eastern Illinois, batting .462 with a whopping five home runs and nine RBI in the three-game series.
The senior from Mt. Juliet tallied six total hits, scored five runs, and slugged 1.615 for the week, leading to the pair of honors.
The first baseman opened the weekend with a pair of solo blasts in a Tech win and followed it up with another long ball in the middle contest. He wrapped things up by clobbering two more jacks to the tune of six RBI in the finale.
Over the weekend, Dyer became just the 29th member of the OVC’s 40-home run club and the sixth Golden Eagle to reach the mark. The former Golden Bear third baseman also tied a program record with his fifth straight contest clearing the fences, a mark set by Zach Stephens back in 2012.
Dyer’s second round-tripper of the finale, his 17th long ball of the year and 41st of his career, gave the slugger eight in his last nine games, a stretch bested only once in program history by Ryan Guardino with 10 dingers in seven games last season.
The Tech leader has been on a torrid pace the past month plus, piling up a whopping 16 round-trippers in the team’s last 22 games and compiling a .413 average, .465 on-base percentage, 1.000 slugging percentage, 25 runs scored, 31 RBI and six doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.