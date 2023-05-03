MJ-grad Dyer earns national honor

John Dyer

 Tennessee Tech University

BRENTWOOD — Tennessee Tech first baseman John Dyer was recognized for his play over the weekend by multiple entities, picking up Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week honors Monday afternoon.

On an absolute tear seldom seen on a diamond, Dyer continued his red-hot play with a monster weekend at Eastern Illinois, batting .462 with a whopping five home runs and nine RBI in the three-game series.

