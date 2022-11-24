MJ Mayor’s Cup to end ’23-’24 seasons

The Mayor’s Cup game between Green Hill and Mt. Juliet will close out the 2023 and ’24 regular seasons with next year’s game set for Friday, Oct. 27 at the Golden Bears’ Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium, according to region schedules released by TSSAA Monday afternoon.

With game officials becoming increasingly scarce, the state association took over the scheduling of region games this season, removing the long-standing region and non-region weeks. It took into account bye weeks scheduled by schools and keeping Weeks 1 and 2 as non-region and almost all Week 11 games league contests.

