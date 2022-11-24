MJ Mayor’s Cup to end ’23-’24 seasons

The Mayor’s Cup game between Green Hill and Mt. Juliet will close out the 2023 and ’24 regular seasons with next year’s game set for Friday, Oct. 27 at the Golden Bears’ Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium, according to region schedules released by TSSAA Monday afternoon.
With game officials becoming increasingly scarce, the state association took over the scheduling of region games this season, removing the long-standing region and non-region weeks. It took into account bye weeks scheduled by schools and keeping Weeks 1 and 2 as non-region and almost all Week 11 games league contests.
Week 11 games will be played on Thursdays in odd-numbered classes and Fridays in even-numbered ones. Those will be flipped in ’24.
For 2023, only Watertown in Class 3A will play on Thursday to close its regular season, at Community in Bedford County’s Unionville.
In Class 6A, Lebanon will travel to Gallatin while Wilson Central hosts Cookeville the same night of the Green Hill-Mt. Juliet tilt in Region 4-6A. Also, Lebanon’s first-ever official meeting with Green Hill will take place Sept. 15 at the Blue Devils’ Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium.
Both Wilson County private schools, Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian, will close the ’23 regular seasons on Friday, Oct. 27.
All other region games are scheduled for Fridays and will be given top priority for staffing by local officiating crews. Non-region games, which schools could begin booking with the release of the league schedules, will be moved to Thursday if officials are unavailable on Friday.
“When we had to move games the past few years, the major feedback we received from coaches was ‘don’t move our region games,’ ” said Richard McWhirter, TSSAA assistant executive director for football said in a release. “I’m pleased we were able to make this process work and guarantee Friday night region contests for all the schools.”
Schools do have the option to mutually move region games to other weeks, that contest would no longer be guaranteed an officiating crew from the association used by the home team.
“In about half the region games, both the host and visitor use the same officials association, so there would be no issue with swapping home and away in those cases,” McWhirter said. “But any other moves or swaps could impact whether the game would have a local crew on Friday and the schools may want to talk things through with us before they jump into any changes that would force the game to a Thursday.”
Forty-two% of the 949 games scheduled involve teams not served by the same officials association.
“We learned early on in studying this problem that many games are not interchangeable, home and away,” said Bradley Lambert, technology director for TSSAA. “It very much matters when and where a game is played when it comes to officials availability.”
It should be noted Warren County appealed to move from Region 3-6A to Region 4 with the four large Wilson County teams and was successful, meaning there are now seven teams in the league.
A look at the 2023 region schedules involving Wilson County teams:
Sept. 1 at Sequatchie County
Oct. 26 (Thursday)|at Community
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN COMMANDERS
Sept. 22 at Middle Tennessee Christian
Sept. 29 at Providence Christian
Sept. 22 at Wilson Central
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN SAINTS
Sept. 15 at Nashville Christian
Sept. 22 Donelson Christian
Sept. 29 at Franklin Grace Christian
Oct. 27 Clarksville Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.